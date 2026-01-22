Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr departure, retirement timeline reportedly revealed alongside future plans

Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly entering the twilight of his career, set to turn 41 on February 5, and questions about his short-term future are beginning to mount. While he already has post-playing plans within soccer and in Saudi Arabia, new reports have revealed when Ronaldo is expected to leave Al Nassr and potentially decide to retire.

Age has become a factor for Ronaldo during the 2025-26 season, with head coach Jorge Jesus opting to leave the forward out of the lineup in six of Al Nassr’s 26 matches so far. The 2026 World Cup is widely viewed as Ronaldo’s final major objective, shaping his preparation, though his playing career is not expected to extend much beyond that point.

According to talkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to depart Al Nassr in the summer of 2027. That timeline aligns with the expiration of his current contract, which was extended by two years in June 2025, although an additional one-year extension has not been fully ruled out.

Beyond his eventual exit from Al Nassr, the report adds that Ronaldo could also choose to retire from professional soccer at that stage. If so, the Portuguese icon would be 42 years old and potentially among the oldest players to ever compete at the top level of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts.

Ronaldo is already part of an exclusive group of veteran players competing in first divisions around the world, currently ranking among the oldest active professionals. Dante Bonfim leads that list at 42 while playing in Ligue 1 and the Europa League with OGC Nice, followed by José Sosa at Estudiantes de La Plata and Luka Modrić at AC Milan, both at 40.

Ronaldo and his future plans at Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was not solely about a record-setting salary, but also about becoming a global ambassador for the country’s soccer development. Even as his playing contract approaches its end, he is still expected to remain involved in Saudi soccer in an institutional role.

According to the report, one option under consideration is for Ronaldo to increase his current 15% equity stake in Al Nassr and become more directly involved as an owner. That would allow the club to continue leveraging his global profile to attract international attention, mirroring the impact he has had as a player.

Beyond domestic ambitions, Saudi Arabia’s long-term focus also includes the 2034 World Cup. Ronaldo is expected to serve as one of the tournament’s global ambassadors, reinforcing his lasting influence on the country’s soccer vision well beyond his playing days.

