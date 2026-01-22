Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr departure, retirement timeline reportedly revealed alongside future plans

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly entering the twilight of his career, set to turn 41 on February 5, and questions about his short-term future are beginning to mount. While he already has post-playing plans within soccer and in Saudi Arabia, new reports have revealed when Ronaldo is expected to leave Al Nassr and potentially decide to retire.

Age has become a factor for Ronaldo during the 2025-26 season, with head coach Jorge Jesus opting to leave the forward out of the lineup in six of Al Nassr’s 26 matches so far. The 2026 World Cup is widely viewed as Ronaldo’s final major objective, shaping his preparation, though his playing career is not expected to extend much beyond that point.

According to talkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to depart Al Nassr in the summer of 2027. That timeline aligns with the expiration of his current contract, which was extended by two years in June 2025, although an additional one-year extension has not been fully ruled out.

Beyond his eventual exit from Al Nassr, the report adds that Ronaldo could also choose to retire from professional soccer at that stage. If so, the Portuguese icon would be 42 years old and potentially among the oldest players to ever compete at the top level of the sport.

ronaldo al nassr al hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts.

Ronaldo is already part of an exclusive group of veteran players competing in first divisions around the world, currently ranking among the oldest active professionals. Dante Bonfim leads that list at 42 while playing in Ligue 1 and the Europa League with OGC Nice, followed by José Sosa at Estudiantes de La Plata and Luka Modrić at AC Milan, both at 40.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo drops 6-word message to Al Nassr after record-breaking performance vs. Damac

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 6-word message to Al Nassr after record-breaking performance vs. Damac

Ronaldo and his future plans at Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was not solely about a record-setting salary, but also about becoming a global ambassador for the country’s soccer development. Even as his playing contract approaches its end, he is still expected to remain involved in Saudi soccer in an institutional role.

According to the report, one option under consideration is for Ronaldo to increase his current 15% equity stake in Al Nassr and become more directly involved as an owner. That would allow the club to continue leveraging his global profile to attract international attention, mirroring the impact he has had as a player.

Beyond domestic ambitions, Saudi Arabia’s long-term focus also includes the 2034 World Cup. Ronaldo is expected to serve as one of the tournament’s global ambassadors, reinforcing his lasting influence on the country’s soccer vision well beyond his playing days.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

Set to be part of the reinauguration of the Azteca Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the friendly against Mexico has been put in doubt following a decision of the Portugal FA.

Lionel Messi threatens to dash Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of teaming up with Bernardo Silva: Inter Miami makes January plan to hijack Al-Nassr’s move for Portugal star

Lionel Messi threatens to dash Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of teaming up with Bernardo Silva: Inter Miami makes January plan to hijack Al-Nassr’s move for Portugal star

ith Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Lionel Messi all woven into the same narrative, what once seemed like a straightforward end-of-contract story has suddenly become something far more complex.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal chances to win the 2026 World Cup

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal chances to win the 2026 World Cup

After coaching Spain in the 2022 World Cup, PSG head coach Luis Enrique made a bold take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and its chances to win the tournament in 2026.

Lionel Messi’s new teammate Dayne St. Clair reveals how Inter Miami’s objective for 2026 convinced him to sign

Lionel Messi’s new teammate Dayne St. Clair reveals how Inter Miami’s objective for 2026 convinced him to sign

Lionel Messi's new star teammate Dayne St. Clair revealed how the vision and goals of Inter Miami for the 2026 season convinced him to join the Herons.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo