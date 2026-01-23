Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League in 2022 sparked a massive investment push aimed at attracting global stars, but several of those names could now be nearing the end of their time in the league. To counter that potential turnover, the SPL is reportedly targeting marquee signings such as Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and other elite players as part of a major overhaul following the 2026 World Cup.

At the end of last season, Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr was set to expire, fueling speculation about a possible return to Europe ahead of the World Cup. While the Portuguese star ultimately opted to renew his deal, the same may not be true for several other high-profile players currently in the league.

Among the notable departures, João Cancelo has already left the SPL, while Rúben Neves has reportedly rejected multiple contract renewal offers from Al Hilal amid links to a potential return to Europe with Manchester United. Meanwhile, Al Ittihad could lose Fabinho, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kanté, all of whom are entering the final months of their contracts, with Kanté even exploring a possible exit during the current transfer window.

Vinicius Junior, SPL’s biggest target

Over the past two years, and with his contract situation at Real Madrid still unresolved, Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the Saudi Pro League’s most coveted targets. Reports have even suggested the Brazilian was offered a deal worth up to €1 billion, which would make him the highest-paid player in soccer history.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, Al Ahli are expected to receive significant central funding to pursue a potential move for Vinicius. With Saudi officials and the player’s entourage maintaining ongoing discussions for more than a year, any future transfer would reportedly hinge on the Brazilian’s own willingness to make the move.

A strong relationship with former Madrid coach Xabi Alonso once fueled doubts about Vinicius’ future, but the winger has since reaffirmed his commitment to the club under current manager Álvaro Arbeloa, stating his contract situation will be resolved in due course. Still, Jacobs reported that Saudi officials have received “private encouragement” suggesting a transfer could remain possible further down the line.

Salah and a potential new push in summer 2026

Mohamed Salah has already turned down Saudi Arabia twice. In September 2023, Al Ittihad made a reported £150 million verbal offer to Liverpool during the SPL’s initial wave of star signings, but the bid was swiftly rejected.

A second opportunity emerged during the 2025 summer window, when Salah was nearing the end of his Liverpool contract amid growing uncertainty over his future. Although the Egyptian forward ultimately signed an extension through June 2027, reports now suggest tensions with head coach Arne Slot could prompt the SPL to consider a third approach.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton’s game.

With Salah publicly acknowledging a strained relationship with Slot, Saudi officials have reportedly made preliminary inquiries, though a winter move is considered unlikely. A potential transfer following the 2026 World Cup, however, could suit both parties, especially with Liverpool believed to be in the market for a new right-sided attacker.

Manchester United duo and other Premier League stars

Vinicius and Salah are not the only elite names on the SPL’s radar, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro also emerging as possible targets. Both players previously dismissed the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but circumstances at Old Trafford could shift their stance.

Following the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim, who had played a key role in convincing Fernandes to stay, the midfielder admitted he was “hurt and sad” by reports that United were open to his departure. With a reported €60 million release clause valid for non-Premier League clubs, the SPL could be tempted to make another attempt.

Casemiro, who has announced his intention to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, has also resurfaced as a potential target. While age and financial demands previously stalled interest, Jacobs reports that both Al Qadsiah and Al Ittihad are now monitoring the Brazilian’s situation closely.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

Beyond that, Premier League players such as Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana, as well as Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, have been linked with potential summer moves. Even Robert Lewandowski has reportedly attracted interest, as the SPL, with Ronaldo under contract through 2027, prepares for a sweeping post-World Cup reset.