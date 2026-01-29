Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly target Argentine prospect after Avilés’ departure and Reguilon’s injury

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are preparing for the 2026 season with ambitions of competing for every available trophy following their 2025 MLS Cup triumph. With Tomás Avilés departing the club and Sergio Reguilón sidelined by injury, the Herons have reportedly turned to an Argentine prospect to reinforce their defense.

During an aggressive winter transfer window that saw Inter Miami announce nine signings, Avilés became one of two Argentines to leave the club, alongside goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, joining CF Montréal on a one-year loan with a purchase option. His exit followed the arrival of Brazilian defender Micael, but Reguilón’s injury has since created a renewed need along the back line.

According to Argentine outlet DSports Radio, Inter Miami are targeting Tobías Ramírez of Argentinos Juniors. The 19-year-old center back featured at the U-20 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final, captaining the side in its opener, and has established himself as a regular at both club and international level.

With rosters confirmed for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami listed six defenders for the competition: Gonzalo Luján, Sergio Reguilón, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcón, and Ian Fray. However, with Reguilón sidelined by a Grade 2 knee sprain and Avilés already on loan in Montréal, a gap has opened in the defensive unit.

Tobias Ramirez of Argentinos Juniors.

While Noah Allen and Gonzalo Luján are expected to cover left back, the vacancy shifts toward the center of defense. That role is likely to be filled initially by Micael, with Ramírez viewed as both a long-term investment and a player capable of contributing immediately on Messi’s squad.

Despite turning 19 last November, Ramírez has already made 43 appearances for Argentinos Juniors and 20 for Argentina’s U-20 national team. If the deal is completed, he would occupy the U22 Initiative slot vacated by Avilés, joining David Ayala and Mateo Silvetti in that category.

Inter Miami could face a tough challenge to secure Ramírez

Argentinos Juniors are widely regarded as one of Argentina’s top youth-producing clubs, consistently exporting talent both domestically and abroad. Negotiations, however, are often difficult, as Inter Miami previously paid around $8 million to sign Federico Redondo, and Ramírez is unlikely to come cheaply.

Transfer insider César Luis Merlo recently reported that Argentinos Juniors rejected a $3 million offer from Deportivo Alavés that included a 50 percent sell-on clause. That decision suggests Inter Miami would need to significantly improve their bid to complete a deal.

While Inter Miami have added several players on free transfers, including Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Luis Barraza, Micael, and Reguilón, they have also spent heavily in recent windows. With fees paid for Ayala ($2M), Tadeo Allende ($5M), and a reported €15 million obligation for Rodrigo De Paul following his loan, the club will need to balance ambition with financial caution.