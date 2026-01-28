Trending topics:
Lionel Messi receives mixed news as two Inter Miami signings face bureaucratic hurdles

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

After winning the Major League Soccer title for the first time in 2025, Inter Miami went through a major roster overhaul that included the departure of key players and the arrival of several new signings. Some of those new teammates of Lionel Messi are currently focused on clearing administrative hurdles in order to fully join the team.

Following last Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima, the Herons returned to training this week under head coach Javier Mascherano as they continue to build fitness and sharpen their form ahead of the start of official competitions.

Within that context, Wednesday’s training session brought several updates. “Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez are training without issues,” reporter Jose Armando wrote on his X account. “Luis Barraza is training with the team,” he added, referring to the goalkeeper who was one of the club’s most recent signings.

“Micael is not there yet, but he has already received his visa,” the reporter stated, a highly significant development. The Brazilian center back was announced by Inter Miami three weeks ago but had been unable to join training while dealing with administrative matters.

Micael joined Inter Miami from Palmeiras.



Now that his visa has been approved, Micael is expected to join the rest of the squad in the near future. This will be especially important following Sergio Reguilon’s injury, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks, as it gives Mascherano an additional defensive option.

Some complications for Inter Miami

While the return of Luis Barraza to training and the approval of Micael’s visa are positive developments for the Herons, there are also less encouraging updates. Tadeo Allende remains absent from team training despite his transfer from Celta Vigo being confirmed, a situation that represents a major complication for the coach given the forward’s importance to the squad.

That issue is compounded by the situation of another new signing. “Dayne St. Clair is absent from training this morning. He is still resolving administrative issues,” Jose Armando reported on Wednesday. The goalkeeper, who made his first appearance in the pink jersey during Saturday’s friendly, is considered a key piece for the team.

Even so, there is optimism that the situation will be resolved soon. “The expectation is that he will travel to Colombia,” the report added, referring to the second preseason friendly that Inter Miami will play this Saturday against Atletico Nacional Medellin.

A player Inter Miami get back

Amid the significant changes to Inter Miami’s roster between late 2025 and early 2026, one player who remained with the club is David Ruiz. The Honduran midfielder saw limited action last season due to physical issues, but he is now fully recovered and ready to return.

“I had a circulatory issue and needed surgery. It was hard to make that decision and be away from the field, but it was necessary to start this year from scratch,” Ruiz explained during Wednesday’s press conference. “Now I’ve recovered. I’ve overcome everything and I’m at 100%. I’m back, available, and very happy.

