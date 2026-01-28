Trending topics:
Not only N’golo Kante: Karim Benzema could see star teammate depart Al Ittihad to join Champions League team

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ngolo Kante (L) and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Ittihad.
Karim Benzema is witnessing a potential exodus at Al Ittihad, even as his own contract situation remains unresolved this season. With N’Golo Kanté reportedly close to an exit from Saudi Arabia, the former Ballon d’Or winner could soon see another star teammate leave during the winter transfer window to join a Champions League side.

With Benzema, Fabinho, and Kanté all out of contract at the end of the season, Al Ittihad are facing a major squad overhaul, highlighted by Kanté working toward a move away with Fenerbahce interested in his signature. Now, another European club is pushing to sign a French standout from the Saudi side.

Inter Milan are actively pursuing the signing of Moussa Diaby from Al Ittihad. First reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and later confirmed by Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the Italian club are targeting the winger during the current winter window.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Inter’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, Marotta addressed the negotiations and potential hurdles: “I can confirm that we’re in talks to sign Moussa Diaby from Al Ittihad. But as of today, it’s a remote possibility because he’s an important player for his club, and it would be a very expensive operation.

Moussa Diaby of Al Ittihad.

According to the Italian outlet, Inter have already reached an agreement with Diaby on personal terms, leaving Al Ittihad to decide on the proposed offer of a loan through the end of the season with a €35 million purchase option. If the move goes through, Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique could depart the Nerazzurri amid interest from Bournemouth and Besiktas.

Since joining from Aston Villa in 2024 for €65 million, Diaby has made 52 appearances for Al Ittihad, scoring eight goals and providing 27 assists. After winning both the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Cup last season, he has posted three goals and 11 assists in 24 matches this campaign, and despite being a regular under head coach Sérgio Conceição, a return to Europe now appears possible.

Benzema also facing uncertainty at Al Ittihad

Currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League with 30 points from 17 matches, Al Ittihad have struggled to replicate last season’s success, with several stars increasingly focused on their futures. Benzema is no exception, as his time in Saudi Arabia appears to be nearing its end.

According to Ben Jacobs, Benzema asked to be left out of Thursday’s match against Al Fateh, a decision made unilaterally and not by Conceição. The move stems from unproductive contract extension talks with Al Ittihad, with the striker’s deal set to expire at the end of the season and reports linking him to a potential return to Europe.

