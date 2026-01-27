Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami teammate Sergio Reguilón sparks concern after preseason injury

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Sergio Reguilon (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
© Chris Brunskill & Elsa/Getty ImagesSergio Reguilon (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s return to the pitch in 2026 did not go as planned, as Inter Miami suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Alianza Lima in the club’s preseason opener. The result, however, was overshadowed by a bigger concern: Sergio Reguilón, who suffered an injury in his first appearance with the team, raising alarm within the Herons.

As the match got underway at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, Inter Miami stuck to the same approach used throughout the 2025 season, controlling possession for long stretches. But under pressure, Alianza Lima forward Gaspar Gentile brought Reguilón down with a challenge that caught the Spaniard’s knee in motion, forcing him to go to ground.

Reguilón remained on the turf following the tackle and required immediate attention from Inter Miami’s medical staff. Unable to continue, the Spanish defender was substituted in the 13th minute, with Facundo Mura coming on and head coach Javier Mascherano shifting Noah Allen to the left side of the defense.

According to the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Reguilón was dealing with what appeared to be a knee injury and was scheduled to undergo medical tests on Monday to determine the extent of the damage. As of now, no official update has been released, increasing concern that the injury could be more serious than initially thought.

Sergio Reguilon presented as new Inter Miami player.

Sergio Reguilon presented as new Inter Miami player.

Reguilón had last appeared in a competitive match on May 16, 2025, logging just 16 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa before his contract with the club expired. After spending the offseason preparing for his return, the injury represents a significant setback, with his official comeback originally expected to take place in February when the MLS season begins.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min set to clash as LAFC and Inter Miami open 2026 MLS season at new venue

see also

Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min set to clash as LAFC and Inter Miami open 2026 MLS season at new venue

Who will replace Reguilón at Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are set to face Atlético Nacional in Colombia on Saturday, January 31, in the second match of their preseason tour of the Americas. With no update on Reguilón’s condition, the Spanish defender is unlikely to feature, forcing Mascherano to consider alternatives in his lineup.

As he did against Alianza Lima, Mascherano could again deploy Noah Allen at left back, though Gonzalo Luján or Facundo Mura are also options, albeit less likely given their right-footed profiles. With limited natural replacements, a switch to a back three, a system Mascherano has used on occasion, remains a possibility.

During the 2025 season, when Jordi Alba was unavailable due to injury or suspension, Allen emerged as the primary option on the left flank, with Mascherano also experimenting with David Martínez and even Benjamin Cremaschi in the role. With the latter two no longer at the club, Reguilón’s injury has raised questions about whether left back could become a priority position for Inter Miami before the winter transfer window closes.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s legacy has long been protected by numbers that feel untouchable. Even as eras change and styles evolve, certain benchmarks from his peak seasons have remained frozen in time.

Inter Miami announce Lionel Messi’s final match at Chase Stadium before Miami Freedom Park opening

Inter Miami announce Lionel Messi’s final match at Chase Stadium before Miami Freedom Park opening

With the opening of Miami Freedom Park on the horizon, Inter Miami announced the final match Lionel Messi and company will play at Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm roster for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with several surprises

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm roster for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with several surprises

Inter Miami have confirmed their roster for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with Lionel Messi included on the list.

Neymar begins injury recovery with 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind as Santos president delivers crucial nine-word update

Neymar begins injury recovery with 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind as Santos president delivers crucial nine-word update

Neymar’s name still carries enormous weight at Santos, and even while sidelined, the Brazilian icon remains central to the club’s short-term ambitions and long-term hopes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo