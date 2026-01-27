Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami teammate Sergio Reguilón sparks concern after preseason injury

Lionel Messi’s return to the pitch in 2026 did not go as planned, as Inter Miami suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Alianza Lima in the club’s preseason opener. The result, however, was overshadowed by a bigger concern: Sergio Reguilón, who suffered an injury in his first appearance with the team, raising alarm within the Herons.

As the match got underway at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, Inter Miami stuck to the same approach used throughout the 2025 season, controlling possession for long stretches. But under pressure, Alianza Lima forward Gaspar Gentile brought Reguilón down with a challenge that caught the Spaniard’s knee in motion, forcing him to go to ground.

Reguilón remained on the turf following the tackle and required immediate attention from Inter Miami’s medical staff. Unable to continue, the Spanish defender was substituted in the 13th minute, with Facundo Mura coming on and head coach Javier Mascherano shifting Noah Allen to the left side of the defense.

According to the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Reguilón was dealing with what appeared to be a knee injury and was scheduled to undergo medical tests on Monday to determine the extent of the damage. As of now, no official update has been released, increasing concern that the injury could be more serious than initially thought.

Reguilón had last appeared in a competitive match on May 16, 2025, logging just 16 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa before his contract with the club expired. After spending the offseason preparing for his return, the injury represents a significant setback, with his official comeback originally expected to take place in February when the MLS season begins.

Who will replace Reguilón at Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are set to face Atlético Nacional in Colombia on Saturday, January 31, in the second match of their preseason tour of the Americas. With no update on Reguilón’s condition, the Spanish defender is unlikely to feature, forcing Mascherano to consider alternatives in his lineup.

As he did against Alianza Lima, Mascherano could again deploy Noah Allen at left back, though Gonzalo Luján or Facundo Mura are also options, albeit less likely given their right-footed profiles. With limited natural replacements, a switch to a back three, a system Mascherano has used on occasion, remains a possibility.

During the 2025 season, when Jordi Alba was unavailable due to injury or suspension, Allen emerged as the primary option on the left flank, with Mascherano also experimenting with David Martínez and even Benjamin Cremaschi in the role. With the latter two no longer at the club, Reguilón’s injury has raised questions about whether left back could become a priority position for Inter Miami before the winter transfer window closes.

