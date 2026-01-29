Luka Modric’s heir could be near as AC Milan reportedly eye Manchester City midfielder

Luka Modrić has established himself as an undisputed starter under Massimiliano Allegri. Despite being 40 years old, the Croatian remains the team’s sixth-most-used player in terms of minutes, playing a key role in AC Milan’s structure. However, his continuity is not fully defined despite interest from the Rossoneri. As a result, the Italian side are turning their attention to a Manchester City midfielder ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri have reportedly been interested in securing Modric’s continuity, as his contract expires at the end of the campaign. Although the veteran hold a unilateral option to extend the Croatian’s deal until 2027, he has yet to make a definitive decision, despite being a key figure for Massimiliano Allegri. In light of this, AC Milan have reportedly turned their attention to a Manchester City midfielder.

According to reports from MilanVibes, later reposted by Calciomercatto, Mateo Kovačić has emerged as an appealing name for AC Milan, with Modric himself having even reached out to him. However, the Rossoneri have only made preliminary inquiries with his entourage, as there are serious concerns about his physical condition, given that he has made just two appearances this season due to ankle and Achilles issues.

Kovačić’s potential arrival would not be entirely incompatible with Modrić’s continuity. Under Zlatko Dalić with Croatia, both midfielders often play together, providing the national team with strong balance. For that reason, the 31-year-old would be a key reinforcement for AC Milan, as he would not only contribute immediately but could also take over from Luka when he eventually decides to leave the club.

Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City

Allegri is reportedly chasing reinforcements in AC Milan’s midfield

Since his arrival at AC Milan, Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear that the midfield is one of the most important pillars of his tactical planning. For this reason, the coach not only expects it to provide solidity to the team, but also to contribute offensively. However, the midfielders have failed to stand out in this area, leaving a clear scoring void. As a result, the Italian coach is reportedly looking to make changes in midfield ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Both Leon Goretzka and Mateo Kovačić have emerged as the Rossoneri’s alleged priority targets. The German could arrive as a free agent from Bayern Munich, but reported interest from Atlético Madrid could complicate the move, according to BILD. The Croatian’s case is different, as the Italian side reportedly face no competition for his signing, although doubts remain over his physical condition. Still, his fit within the team is seen as ideal.

While Allegri aims to bring in at least one new midfielder, AC Milan may first need to part ways with Youssouf Fofana, whom they are reportedly open to selling. If the Frenchman’s departure does not materialize, the Rossoneri could face difficulties in accommodating a new signing, not only from a financial standpoint but also due to the limited available midfield spots.