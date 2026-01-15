Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly secure sixth signing for 2026 in MLS Next Pro prospect

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has seen significant roster movement at Inter Miami during the winter transfer window, with several departures and a steady influx of new faces aimed at strengthening the squad for the 2026 MLS season. As part of that strategy, the Herons have reportedly secured the signing of a young prospect from MLS Next Pro.

Inter Miami have already officially announced the signings of David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón, players who could compete for regular starting roles. At the same time, the club has remained committed to promoting homegrown talent, and that philosophy continues with another addition to the 2026 roster.

According to Tom Bogert, Inter Miami have completed the signing of forward Daniel Pinter from MLS Next Pro. The 18-year-old made his professional debut during the 2025 season, and with the club seeking additional attacking options, an official announcement involving the first team is expected in the coming days.

Pinter previously earned minutes with Hungary’s youth national teams before later receiving call-ups to the U.S. U-18 and U-19 squads, establishing himself as a player with long-term upside. As reported by YankeeFooty in December, two to three other MLS clubs were monitoring his situation before Inter Miami moved to secure his future.

Dániel Pintér of Inter Miami.

Dániel Pintér of Inter Miami.

The forward is expected to sign a homegrown contract with Inter Miami, joining academy products Noah Allen, Ian Fray, and Santiago Morales. Pinter had already signed a short-term deal in September and made his first-team debut alongside Messi, logging 20 minutes against Charlotte FC on Matchday 32, and he is now expected to compete for increased minutes moving forward.

Pinter, a versatile option up front

Beyond his first-team cameo, the 2025 season proved to be a breakout year for Pinter with Inter Miami II. In 17 MLS Next Pro appearances, he scored nine goals and added three assists, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Mateo Saja.

While his production stands out, Pinter’s impact extends beyond goal scoring. Known for his 1v1 ability, two-footed control, and positional versatility, he has played as a winger on both sides and as a striker, giving Inter Miami added flexibility in attack.

