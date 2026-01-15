Trending topics:
Jurgen Klopp’s true stance on potential Real Madrid move reportedly revealed

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

German coach Jurgen Klopp.
German coach Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid’s defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final triggered a domino effect that has yet to subside. Xabi Alonso was dismissed from his position once the match concluded, leading to Alvaro Arbeloa being appointed as interim coach while the club began its search for a permanent replacement. Jurgen Klopp appears to be among the potential candidates under consideration.

After concluding his tenure at Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp stepped away from the spotlight and accepted the role of Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group. It was in that context that rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid began to emerge. “This has nothing to do with me and it doesn’t affect me at all… Where I am right now is the right place for me,” Klopp said in a recent interview with ServusTV.

However, the situation may not be as straightforward as those comments initially suggest. “Jurgen Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer,” German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on Thursday via his X account.

“He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project,” Plettenberg added regarding Klopp’s current situation. Still, he made a key clarification that could change everything: Real Madrid have always fascinated him.”

Real Madrid&#039;s Alvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as Real Madrid’s interim coach.

Big ambitions for Klopp

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in world soccer, and managing them represents a unique challenge for any coach. As a result, it would not be surprising if Jurgen Klopp were motivated by such an opportunity at this stage of his career.

Álvaro Arbeloa faces a new backlash: Real Madrid have reportedly made major decision after shocking Copa del Rey loss



Álvaro Arbeloa faces a new backlash: Real Madrid have reportedly made major decision after shocking Copa del Rey loss

In fact, according to reports, Los Blancos are one of only two reasons the German coach would be willing to make an exception to his decision not to return to the sidelines at this time. “There are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team,” Plettenberg explained.

Klopp does not need to make a decision right now

Even if reports regarding the two challenges Jurgen Klopp could potentially accept are accurate, both scenarios appear to be on hold, at least until next summer. In the case of the Germany national team, the timing makes little sense, as they are approaching their primary objective: the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with Julian Nagelsmann firmly at the helm.

As for Real Madrid, the club finds itself at a crossroads. On one hand, the decisive phase of the 2025–26 season lies ahead, making it logical to appoint a permanent head coach as soon as possible rather than continuing with an interim option like Alvaro Arbeloa.

On the other hand, conducting a coaching search in the middle of the season could limit Madrid’s ability to land an ideal candidate. Many potential options are currently employed, and even those who are not may prefer a fresh start beginning next season. For that reason, delaying the decision until the summer could ultimately prove to be the smartest move.

