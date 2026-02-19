Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami make significant roster move ahead of 2026 MLS season squad

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has witnessed a major transformation within the Inter Miami squad following a triumphant 2025 season, with the club now targeting international success in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Looking to set the bar even higher, the Herons have made a significant roster move ahead of the start of the 2026 MLS campaign.

As announced by the club Thursday, Inter Miami CF have acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2026 MLS season. In an agreement completed with the New England Revolution, the Herons have taken a step that could precede another major move before the winter transfer window closes on March 26.

Meanwhile, New England will also benefit from the deal during the current window. According to the Eastern Conference side, “in exchange, the Club has traded $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $125,000 in 2027 GAM.

However, Inter Miami will have to act quickly during the current transfer window to take full advantage of the newly opened slot. Among the details of the agreement, the club noted that “as part of the deal, the international roster slot will return to New England at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami arriving to LA for the 2026 MLS opener.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami arriving to LA for the 2026 MLS opener.

Inter Miami moves so far

After claiming the MLS Cup in 2025, Messi saw several teammates either retire, such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, or depart following expiring contracts or loan deals. Still, Inter Miami’s front office has worked to cover those exits with as many as 10 signings, raising expectations with a World Cup year approaching.

The most notable additions were new Designated Player Germán Berterame, for whom Miami reportedly paid $15 million to Monterrey, and the permanent return of Tadeo Allende for $5 million. The rest of the list includes goalkeepers Rocco Ríos Novo, Dayne St. Clair and Luis Barraza; defenders Facundo Mura, Micael and Sergio Reguilón; midfielder David Ayala; and Inter Miami II forward Dániel Pintér.

Inter Miami not done in transfer market, says coach

One deal Inter Miami failed to complete recently was the permanent signing of Argentine prospect Baltasar Rodríguez after the club could not reach an agreement with Racing Club for one of last season’s regular starters. Still, head coach Javier Mascherano says the club remains active despite its already heavy spending.

Before traveling to Ecuador for a recent friendly against Barcelona SC, Mascherano addressed the possibility of further additions: “We are not done with the transfer window because this one is longer than the others, and we are always looking to add people who can contribute and improve what we have,” the Argentine coach said. With an international roster slot now secured, Inter Miami could be positioning itself for another move in the coming days.

