USMNT legend Tim Howard heavily questions SJ Earthquakes’ Timo Werner signing: ‘Does that get better in MLS?’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesTimo Werner of RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner became one of the blockbuster moves of the 2026 MLS winter transfer window after completing his signing with San Jose Earthquakes. However, the striker has not escaped scrutiny, in this case from USMNT legend Tim Howard, who strongly questioned the move.

During the 2025 summer transfer window, Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller were among the most high-profile European stars to join MLS, signing with LAFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively. In the current window, the spotlight has shifted to Werner and James Rodríguez, who completed moves to San Jose and Minnesota United.

While discussing those transfers on the Unfiltered Soccer YouTube channel with Landon Donovan, Howard offered a blunt assessment of the German striker: “I’m going to say something really disrespectful and I don’t know how else to say it, but Timo Werner couldn’t hit a cow’s a– with a banjo. I’ve watched Tim for two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur literally go through one-on-one with the goalkeeper and the ball ends up… it’s hard to watch.

Despite winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and earning numerous caps with Germany, Howard focused on the striker’s recent struggles. Unsuccessful spells back at RB Leipzig and in England with Tottenham have seen Werner fall short of the level he showed earlier in his career.

You ever see a baseball player get the yips, and it’s hard to watch? I’m thinking it almost became comical, and I’m like, ‘that’s not okay,’” Howard said. “When it becomes comical you’re sort of infringing on someone’s personal space kind of thing, and so even though I just said a very disrespectful statement, does that get better in MLS? I don’t know,” he added.

I’m betting no, if I had to bet,” Donovan replied. During the 2025-26 season at Leipzig, Werner, sidelined from the plans of head coach Ole Werner, has played just 14 minutes across three appearances, with his last official match coming against Bayer Leverkusen on December 20, arriving in MLS far from peak form.

What about James Rodríguez?

James Rodríguez is facing a similar situation to Werner in terms of inactivity. With Club León, his last match came against Puebla on November 8, and after his contract with the Liga MX side expired, he trained on his own until Minnesota’s offer arrived and completed the signing in early February.

However, the USMNT legend has very different expectations for the Colombian star, who is aiming to be fully fit for the 2026 World Cup: “And then James Rodríguez — from a couple people I talked to who are sort of at and around Everton and other places — they said to me, ‘Look, Tim, if Lionel Messi’s not on the field, James Rodríguez will be the best player on every field he touches.’”

