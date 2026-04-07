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Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami have struggled to live up to the expectations that surrounded them heading into the season, suffering an early setback with an earlier-than-expected elimination from the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Herons’ inconsistent run has now cost them in the standings, with Lionel Messi‘s side dropping four places in the CONCACAF club rankings.

Ahead of the start of both the 2026 MLS season and the Champions Cup back in February, CONCACAF published their updated club rankings with Inter Miami sitting third, ahead of every MLS side and trailing only Toluca and Cruz Azul. Two months on, the picture looks considerably different for the Herons.

Cruz Azul has since overtaken Toluca as the top-ranked club in CONCACAF, while Inter Miami have tumbled from third down to seventh in the same two-month span. The Herons have been leapfrogged by Seattle Sounders, LAFC, Club America and Tigres UANL, all of whom have boosted their standing by advancing to the quarterfinals of the current Champions Cup.

Nashville’s series: the biggest blow for Inter Miami

As CONCACAF explains, its rankings are calculated using a weighted system that factors in performances across domestic leagues, national cups, continental tournaments and global competitions. Inter Miami had climbed to third on the strength of their 2025 MLS Cup triumph, but their recent results have steadily eroded that standing.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball against Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball against Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC.

The most damaging blow came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Messi and company entered directly at the Round of 16 and were promptly knocked out by Nashville SC in a shocking upset. Combined with an inconsistent MLS campaign featuring three wins, two draws and one defeat, the Herons have seen their status as one of the continent’s dominant clubs take a significant hit.

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Are Inter Miami relying too much on Messi?

Inter Miami’s slide in the CONCACAF rankings is also a reflection of a broader concern about the team’s overall trajectory, having fallen short in one of their primary objectives for the 2026 season. The issue is not a decline in Messi’s individual level, but rather the extent to which the team has become dependent on him to produce.

Through six MLS games, Inter Miami have scored 11 goals, with Messi leading the way as the team’s top scorer with five. No other player has managed more than one goal, with the rest of the tally spread across six different scorers including Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul, Gonzalo Luján, Micael and most recently Luis Suárez, while designated strikers Tadeo Allende and German Berterame have struggled to find the net.

The lack of firepower from the supporting cast is further highlighted by Messi’s own numbers, as the Argentine has yet to register a single assist through five MLS appearances despite posting an expected assists figure of 1.71 on SofaScore and averaging 2.2 key passes per game.

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After finishing the 2025 regular season with 81 goals in 34 games, a rate of 2.4 per match, Inter Miami’s current average of 1.8 goals per game is a sign of a team running well below its capabilities, and a problem head coach Javier Mascherano will need to address sooner rather than later.

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