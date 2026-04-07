Cristiano Ronaldo loses teammate Inigo Martinez for Al-Okhdood clash as Al-Nassr offers key update on Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix’s fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into another decisive Matchday with Al-Nassr, but fresh injury concerns have disrupted preparations. The club will be without Inigo Martinez for the upcoming clash against Al-Okhdood, while uncertainty also surrounds Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix, as fitness questions linger.

The absence of key figures arrives at a critical point in the season. With the title race tightening, every selection decision now carries added weight for the league leader. Al-Nassr enters the Round 28 fixture against Al-Okhdood sitting top of the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, maintaining a five-point advantage over Al-Hilal.

The club has built momentum through consistent results, including a commanding victory over Al-Najma in the previous round. At the same time, rivals have shown signs of vulnerability, with Al-Hilal dropping points and Al-Qadisiyah slipping to defeat. These results have strengthened Al-Nassr’s grip on first place, but the margin remains narrow enough to demand full focus.

The biggest immediate setback comes with the confirmed absence of Inigo Martinez. The Spanish defender continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and has not yet returned to full group training.

Inigo Martinez of Al-Nassr controls the ball

According to Arriyadiyah, he has been limited to light running and individual training as part of his rehabilitation process. His absence removes an experienced defensive option at a time when stability at the back is essential.

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Fitness update on Coman and Felix emerges

As a result, attention has also turned to Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix, whose fitness situations have been closely monitored. Arriyadiyah’s latest update suggests that both players are still undergoing rehabilitation and are yet to be fully integrated into group training, leaving their availability uncertain.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) and Joao Felix of Al-Nassr (L

Coman has resumed individual training after partial participation, with a final decision expected closer to Saturday’s Matchday. Felix, meanwhile, remains on a structured recovery program alongside other teammates dealing with muscle-related issues. The report adds that medical and technical staff continue to manage these cases carefully to avoid setbacks, highlighting the cautious approach being taken.

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Several players set to return on the pitch

The absence and uncertainty surrounding multiple players’ places added pressure on the squad depth. While some players, including Mohamed Simakan and Abdullah Al-Hamdan, have returned to fitness, others are still working toward full recovery.

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This situation forces the coaching staff to carefully balance short-term results with long-term player health. Managing workloads has become a recurring theme as the season approaches its decisive phase.

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