MLS
Messi’s Inter Miami third in the latest Concacaf club rankings: No MLS teams at the top of the list

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami’s success last year in MLS has cemented them as the best team in the United States. However, that has not been enough for Lionel Messi‘s team to lead the overall Concacaf rankings, where clubs from other countries sit above them.

This week, Concacaf shared on its official website the updated rankings for clubs, leagues, and national teams, based on results from recent months. Messi’s team ranks third on the list, ahead of every other MLS club.

It’s clear that Inter Miami’s position is largely based on their recent MLS success, but it’s not the only factor. They were also Leagues Cup finalists and Concacaf Champions Cup semifinalists, in addition to participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they reached the round of 16.

The top spot in the Concacaf rankings belongs to Deportivo Toluca, who won the last two Liga MX titles, Clausura 2025 and Apertura 2025. In second place is another Mexican team, Cruz Azul, after claiming the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup title with a 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final.

Toluca lead Concacaf’s club ranking.

Toluca lead Concacaf's club ranking.

Thomas Muller’s team is the next highest MLS club in the ranking, placing fifth behind Tigres UANL. Other MLS clubs in the top ten include Columbus Crew, Los Angeles FC, and Seattle Sounders.

Lionel Messi’s MLS continues to climb international league rankings, but still trails Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL

see also

Lionel Messi’s MLS continues to climb international league rankings, but still trails Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL

How the Concacaf rankings work

The Concacaf club rankings are calculated using a complex system that evaluates each club’s results, considering not only recent performance but also previous seasons. Performances in domestic leagues, national cups, continental tournaments, and global competitions are all taken into account.

“The updated ranking is based on the difference between the match’s outcome and its expected outcome,” the official Concacaf website explains. “Before the match, the expected outcome is calculated using the Concacaf Club Ranking scores of both teams and the home team’s advantage… The difference between actual and expected outcomes determines the number of points clubs earn or lose, with wins over stronger opponents resulting in greater increases. This self-correcting system ensures fairness.”

Other rankings published by Concacaf

In addition to the continental club rankings, Concacaf also released updates for other rankings. One is the league rankings, where Liga MX unsurprisingly remains at the top, reflecting the dominance of its clubs. MLS ranks just below, with a close point gap. Following them are the leagues of Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Another update presented by Concacaf is the national team rankings. Mexico sit at the top, supported by success in the 2025 Gold Cup despite some disappointing results in recent friendlies. Canada and Panama complete the top three, while the USMNT ranks fourth.

