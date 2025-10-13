Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes bold 2026 World Cup claim: ‘Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates’

Lionel Messi will once again lead Argentina into what’s expected to be his final World Cup in 2026, this time as defending champions. With their ticket to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico already secured, one of Messi’s teammates has made a bold prediction about who will lift the trophy: “Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates.”

Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar was fueled by a mix of veteran leadership and young breakout stars, among them Alexis Mac Allister. Then playing for Brighton, the midfielder played a pivotal role in Argentina’s title run. Now at Liverpool, he has established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in world soccer.

Speaking with TyC Sports, Mac Allister was asked about Spain, Argentina’s expected opponent for the 2026 Finalissima, and he didn’t hold back in his praise for La Roja: “When I watch Spain, I see one of the best national teams in the world. If you look at international football today, Spain and France are right up there — I think they’re among the best along with us, and maybe one or two others could join that group.”

While the Finalissima has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s expected to take place during the March 2026 international window. The Liverpool midfielder went on to highlight Spain’s strengths under coach Luis de la Fuente. “Spain has incredible quality, a clear playing style, and a coach who’s worked with them since the youth ranks and knows them well. They’re at a very high level,” he stated.

Lionel Messi of Argentina talks to teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

When asked about the main contenders for the 2026 World Cup, Mac Allister added another powerhouse to his list: “Argentina, France, and Spain — although Brazil can also be added, because they’re bouncing back. Even if they’re not at their best right now, they’re a team full of great players, and now they have a great coach. It’s Brazil — they have history and weight, so I think the winner will come from those four.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappé’s honest admission after World Cup loss to Lionel Messi: ‘Argentina deserved to win’

With Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of Brazil, the five-time champions have once again entered the conversation among favorites. Meanwhile, both Spain and France are close to securing qualification and remain highly regarded contenders for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Argentina’s growing confidence ahead of the World Cup

During the September international break, Argentina wrapped up the CONMEBOL qualifiers at the top of the standings with 38 points in 18 games, and Lionel Messi finished as the region’s top scorer for the first time in his career. Following their 2024 Copa América triumph, La Albiceleste show no signs of slowing down.

Mac Allister reflected on the team’s mindset as they prepare for the World Cup: “We always believe in ourselves. All the national teams are very good, and we respect them a lot, but we have great confidence in our group. We try to approach every game the same way — to go out and win. What’s ahead is going to be exciting, and hopefully the World Cup goes as well as possible.”

Advertisement