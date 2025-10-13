How to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Costa Rica vs Nicaragua WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Monday, October 13, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Costa Rica enters this World Cup qualifying clash under pressure after three consecutive draws have left the group favorite trailing in second place. The Ticos are desperate for a victory to regain momentum and assert their dominance, while Nicaragua arrives reeling from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Haiti, fighting to keep their slim hopes of advancing alive.

Both teams will be leaving everything on the field in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown, making this one of the most compelling matchups of the qualifying campaign. Don’t miss a minute of the action—this is a game you’ll want to see unfold live!

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement