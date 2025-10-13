Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesKeylor Navas of Costa Rica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Costa Rica vs Nicaragua
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Monday, October 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Costa Rica enters this World Cup qualifying clash under pressure after three consecutive draws have left the group favorite trailing in second place. The Ticos are desperate for a victory to regain momentum and assert their dominance, while Nicaragua arrives reeling from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Haiti, fighting to keep their slim hopes of advancing alive.

Both teams will be leaving everything on the field in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown, making this one of the most compelling matchups of the qualifying campaign. Don’t miss a minute of the action—this is a game you’ll want to see unfold live!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

Eager to improve their standings in the 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers, Costa Rica and Nicaragua face off in a crucial Group C match. With both teams vying for position, the showdown is expected to be a fiercely competitive showdown. Here are the predicted lineups.

Why was the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Why was the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

The game between Nicaragua and Haiti for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers had to be suspended on the first half.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua play against Haiti in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes bold 2026 World Cup claim: ‘Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates’

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes bold 2026 World Cup claim: ‘Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates’

Less than 9 months for the kickoff of the competition, a Lionel Messi’s star teammate made a bold claim ahead of the 2026 World Cup: "Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo