Argentina coach Scaloni makes key update on Lionel Messi ahead of Puerto Rico game

Lionel Messi’s absence from Argentina’s first match of the October international break against Venezuela raised questions among fans — especially after he featured for Inter Miami just a day later. With the friendly against Puerto Rico on the horizon, head coach Lionel Scaloni has now provided an important update on the star’s potential involvement.

Contrary to expectations, Messi was released from the national team camp to play for Inter Miami against Atlanta United on Saturday. The forward made an immediate impact, scoring twice and assisting Jordi Alba in a 4–0 win, playing the full 90 minutes. His performance reignited speculation about whether he will feature for Argentina against Puerto Rico.

Speaking at the prematch press conference on Monday, Scaloni addressed Messi’s situation. “We’re going to talk to him today and see if he’s fit to start, or maybe play a few minutes, but if he’s come back to be with us, I think he’ll get some minutes,” the coach stated.

Messi returned to training with the national team on Sunday, the day after Inter Miami’s game, joining his teammates in what appeared to be strong form. “I couldn’t tell you exactly how many, but we’ll definitely see him out there so that everyone can enjoy watching him,” concluded Scaloni, setting expectation, not only for Argentine, but also Puerto Rican fans.

Lionel Messi watched Argentina’s match against Venezuela from the stands alongside his family.

One of the main questions is whether Messi will start or begin the match on the bench. With Franco Mastantuono returning to Real Madrid due to injury, Nico Paz, one of the bright spots in Argentina’s narrow 1–0 win over Venezuela, could be the natural replacement in the lineup.

A mixed lineup expected against Puerto Rico

For the match against Venezuela, Scaloni opted for a full-strength starting eleven, who, without their captain, managed just one goal despite dominating much of the game. However, Tuesday’s clash with Puerto Rico is expected to feature several changes.

When asked about his potential lineup, Scaloni gave a few hints. “In principle, some of the players who haven’t made their debut yet will get a chance. It’s a good opportunity for them to show their worth. That’s the idea, just like in the next international window. We’re always open to new players who can contribute, but the core of the team remains the same,” he said.