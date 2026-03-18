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Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly set to repeat 2022 farewell formula at same venue in Guatemala friendly before World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.
© Marcelo EndelliLionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.

The Argentina FA has managed to arrange a last-minute friendly against Guatemala in what will serve as the final international break before the national team heads to North America to defend the World Cup title. With that mission firmly in mind, Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste are reportedly set to replicate the same pre-tournament farewell formula that preceded their triumph in 2022.

After the Finalissima against Spain was canceled alongside the planned clash with Qatar, Argentina found themselves in a difficult spot, left without a single match for the March window with fewer than two weeks to go before the scheduled dates. With most nations’ calendars already full, Messi and company appeared destined to simply train at Argentina’s Ezeiza facility, with some reports even suggesting a potential internal game against the Under-20 side.

Then, on Tuesday, came the confirmation that the AFA had secured a friendly against Guatemala on March 31, the very date the South American federation had originally proposed for the Finalissima against Spain. While kickoff times are yet to be announced, the venue appears to have been identified.

According to Doble Amarilla, the Argentina-Guatemala match will be held at La Bombonera, Boca Juniors’ iconic stadium in Buenos Aires, which holds approximately 57,200 fans. The game will give Messi the chance to say farewell to the home supporters before the squad departs for the World Cup, with no friendlies currently scheduled in the May/June window either.

General view of an empty La Bombonera before a match between Argentina and Ecuador.

General view of an empty La Bombonera before a match between Argentina and Ecuador.

Argentina typically plays home matches at El Monumental, River Plate’s ground, given its far larger capacity of more than 85,000. However, rock band AC/DC will be occupying the venue as part of their Power Up Tour 2026, leaving the AFA with no choice but to find an alternative.

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Argentina repeating the farewell formula from the 2022 World Cup

While the Finalissima’s cancellation and the need to scramble for a last-minute game against a nation that did not even qualify for the World Cup like Guatemala was far from ideal, it has opened up an unexpected opportunity for Argentine fans to send their players off at home. And with that chance now in hand, the AFA appears set to recreate the pre-tournament ritual that preceded their greatest triumph in a generation.

Before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Argentina’s final home game was a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the CONMEBOL qualifiers on March 26, played at La Bombonera. From there, Messi completed the remaining qualifiers, traveled to London for the Finalissima against Italy, and then played four more friendlies, all on foreign soil, before lifting the trophy in Doha.

Heading into 2026, the Albiceleste are now poised to begin that journey in exactly the same place, a coincidence that, whether superstition or not, the Argentine faithful will be only too happy to embrace.

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