Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs. Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

As Lamine Yamal continues to emerge as one of soccer’s brightest young stars, his presence looms large over a finely poised clash between Barcelona and Newcastle. With the tie delicately balanced and tensions rising, the spotlight naturally falls on the teenager whose last contribution in this competition changed everything.

The first encounter at St. James’ Park delivered intensity, chaos, and late drama in equal measure. Newcastle appeared set for victory after a late goal from Harvey Barnes, only for Barcelona to snatch a lifeline in the dying seconds. Yamal converted a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 1-1 draw, ensuring the tie would return to Spain on level terms.

The result, however, only told part of the story. The Magpies’ high-energy approach unsettled Barca throughout, exposing weaknesses and forcing errors. “We didn’t make a good game… we lost too many balls, easy mistakes.” Those words from the Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick reflected a performance that fell short of expectations, yet still ended with a crucial away result.

As kickoff approaches, the narrative becomes clear. This is a tie that could be decided by one moment, one mistake, or one player. For Barcelona, that player may well be Yamal, whose ability to deliver under pressure has already altered the course of this matchup once. For Newcastle, it is about resilience, execution, and seizing the chances that eluded them in the first leg. In a contest where margins are razor-thin, the stage is perfectly set.

Will Yamal play?

As speculation intensified in the build-up, the answer to the central question gradually became clear. Lamine Yamal is expected to start for Barcelona in the second leg. After dealing with illness in recent days, the teenager returned to action as a substitute in the previous match and is now poised to feature from the beginning.

Advertisement

This is no ordinary inclusion. At just 18, the Spaniard is on the verge of equaling records set by Kylian Mbappe for Champions League goals before turning 19, underlining his extraordinary rise. More importantly, his influence extends beyond statistics. He has already delivered 20 goals and 14 assists across competitions this season, and his ability to produce decisive moments makes him central to Barcelona’s ambitions.

Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona vs. Newcastle: Projected lineups

Barcelona projected XI (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Araujo; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Advertisement

Newcastle projected XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona receive Newcastle in the second leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check here for the kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or through streaming services in the United States.

Trailing only Lionel Messi: Vinicius Junior moves into second on the all-time non-European UCL knockout stage scoring list

Trailing only Lionel Messi: Vinicius Junior moves into second on the all-time non-European UCL knockout stage scoring list

After his brace against Manchester City, Vinicius Junior turned into the second all-time non-European goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, now only trailing Lionel Messi.

Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing for Arsenal in Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen?

Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing for Arsenal in Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen?

Looking for a ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal won't be counting with star Martin Odegaard.

Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

While Lionel Messi’s departure emerged as a negative asset in his re-election, Joan Laporta revealed key details about the Argentine's comeback. Far from confronting the legend, he has planned strategies to welcome him back to Spotify Camp Nou Stadium.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo