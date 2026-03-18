Is Lamine Yamal playing? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs. Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League

As Lamine Yamal continues to emerge as one of soccer’s brightest young stars, his presence looms large over a finely poised clash between Barcelona and Newcastle. With the tie delicately balanced and tensions rising, the spotlight naturally falls on the teenager whose last contribution in this competition changed everything.

The first encounter at St. James’ Park delivered intensity, chaos, and late drama in equal measure. Newcastle appeared set for victory after a late goal from Harvey Barnes, only for Barcelona to snatch a lifeline in the dying seconds. Yamal converted a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 1-1 draw, ensuring the tie would return to Spain on level terms.

The result, however, only told part of the story. The Magpies’ high-energy approach unsettled Barca throughout, exposing weaknesses and forcing errors. “We didn’t make a good game… we lost too many balls, easy mistakes.” Those words from the Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick reflected a performance that fell short of expectations, yet still ended with a crucial away result.

As kickoff approaches, the narrative becomes clear. This is a tie that could be decided by one moment, one mistake, or one player. For Barcelona, that player may well be Yamal, whose ability to deliver under pressure has already altered the course of this matchup once. For Newcastle, it is about resilience, execution, and seizing the chances that eluded them in the first leg. In a contest where margins are razor-thin, the stage is perfectly set.

Will Yamal play?

As speculation intensified in the build-up, the answer to the central question gradually became clear. Lamine Yamal is expected to start for Barcelona in the second leg. After dealing with illness in recent days, the teenager returned to action as a substitute in the previous match and is now poised to feature from the beginning.

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This is no ordinary inclusion. At just 18, the Spaniard is on the verge of equaling records set by Kylian Mbappe for Champions League goals before turning 19, underlining his extraordinary rise. More importantly, his influence extends beyond statistics. He has already delivered 20 goals and 14 assists across competitions this season, and his ability to produce decisive moments makes him central to Barcelona’s ambitions.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona vs. Newcastle: Projected lineups

Barcelona projected XI (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Araujo; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

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Newcastle projected XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.