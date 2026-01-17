Trending topics:
International Friendly
How to watch Canada vs Guatemala in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Jonathan David of Canada
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Guatemala
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, January 17, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

With the countdown to a home World Cup underway, Canada is approaching every international window with urgency, and this clash against Guatemala fits squarely into that mindset. The hosts-in-waiting are using matches like this to fine-tune their system, evaluate depth, and build chemistry against opponents that can push them physically and tactically.

Guatemala may be out of the World Cup race, but their recent growth and competitiveness make them a dangerous and instructive CONCACAF test, offering Canada a clear measuring stick as preparations intensify. All the ingredients are there for a compelling tune-up, so make sure you don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Canada vs Guatemala and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
