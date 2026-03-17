Argentina’s March FIFA break plans revealed after Finalissima clash with Spain is cancelled

The soccer world will miss out on what promised to be an unforgettable showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in the Finalissima. Following the cancellation of that match against Spain, Argentina now appear to have a clear plan for the March FIFA break.

“The Argentina national team will train in Argentina during the FIFA window,” national team insider Gaston Edul reported Tuesday via his official X account. “There will be no travel.”

That puts an end to speculation surrounding the path forward for Lionel Scaloni’s squad. Originally, Argentina were set to face Spain in the Finalissima on March 27 in Qatar, and four days later they were scheduled to take on the hosts in a friendly. That second match was intended as preparation for their World Cup clash with Jordan, given the similarities in level and style between the opponents.

With those Middle East fixtures no longer viable due to the region’s ongoing tensions, and after talks to relocate the Finalissima fell through, Argentina are now targeting a single friendly on home soil.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

“FIFA break: Argentina vs. Guatemala on March 31. The stadium will be confirmed soon,” added Gaston Edul, also via X. This means Lionel Scaloni will have the opportunity to put his players into action, albeit against a lower-level opponent than Spain.

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see also Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain cancelled: AFA’s Claudio Tapia reveals the reasons behind the Finalissima’s drama

Argentina choose a completely different path than Spain

While Argentina are heading into the March FIFA break with just one friendly against a lower-level opponent and prioritizing extended training time, Spain have taken the opposite approach following the Finalissima cancellation.

The reigning European champions moved quickly to line up two new friendlies for the upcoming international window. On March 27, they will face Serbia on Spanish soil, with the venue still to be confirmed. Four days later, they will take on Egypt, a team they were originally scheduled to face in Qatar.

Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni have opted for contrasting strategies amid the sudden changes. The Spain manager will have two matches to evaluate his squad before naming his final 26-man roster in late May, while his Argentine counterpart will benefit from extended training time to further refine his team’s on-field chemistry.

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