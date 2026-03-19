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Argentina’s friendly vs. Guatemala at risk over FIFA international break rule breach

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina confirmed this week that they will play a friendly against Guatemala during the upcoming international break, scheduled in Buenos Aires on 31 March. However, their opponents also have a match planned in Europe during the same window, something prohibited under FIFA regulations.

The agreement to face Guatemala was made at the last minute, as Argentina found themselves without fixtures for the March international break after the Finalissima against Spain, which was set to take place in Qatar, was canceled, along with the friendly against the hosts that was scheduled four days later.

However, Guatemala had already arranged a match against Algeria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on 27 March. This prevents them from traveling to South America for a second match, as FIFA forbids a national team from playing on two different continents during the same international break.

The Guatemalan federation submitted a special request to the world football governing body to allow an exception to the rule and play in Italy, then four days later face the world champions at La Bombonera,” ESPN reported on Thursday.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Past cases do not bode well for the Argentina–Guatemala fixture

Despite the efforts Argentina and Guatemala are making to obtain special permission from FIFA, recent precedents suggest it will be difficult to keep the 31 March friendly in Buenos Aires on the schedule.

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Lionel Messi joined by two newcomers in Argentina squad for March FIFA break

Argentina have already been affected by this rule during the November 2025 FIFA break. At that time, they traveled to Africa to play Angola, a match that ended in a 2-0 victory for Lionel Scaloni’s team. Originally, they were scheduled to travel to India for another friendly, but those plans had to be canceled because it would have involved playing on another continent.

A similar situation occurred this week. Following the cancellation of the Finalissima, Spain agreed to play a friendly against Serbia at home on 27 March and intended to add another against Egypt four days later. However, Mohamed Salah’s team is scheduled to play a match in China, making it impossible for them to travel back to Europe afterwards.

Argentina look for another friendly in March

While doubts remain over the 31 March match against Guatemala, Argentina are seeking another opponent to play four days earlier in order to make the most of the FIFA break, which will be the final one before the official squad for the 2026 World Cup must be confirmed.

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Reports indicate that this search is proving difficult due to the limited time remaining. Most national teams already have their matches for the March international break finalized, meaning Argentina will almost certainly have to face a lower-level opponent.

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