Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

The international calendar often brings glamour fixtures and global attention, but sometimes the biggest stories are shaped by decisions made behind the scenes. As Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal prepared for potential high-profile encounters, an unexpected twist emerged.

In the build-up to the March 2026 international break, Argentina and Spain both explored the possibility of arranging friendlies against Senegal. These matches would have offered elite-level preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all teams already qualified and looking to fine-tune their squads. For La Albiceleste in particular, the approach came after the cancellation of a much-anticipated Finalissima clash against Spain. In search of a replacement opponent, the world champion turned its attention to Senegal—one of Africa’s strongest and most respected sides.

At the same time, Spain also expressed interest in organizing a friendly, recognizing Senegal as a valuable test against a physically and tactically disciplined opponent. On paper, these were opportunities difficult to refuse. The reasoning behind Senegal’s choice, however, only becomes clear when looking deeper into the timeline. The African nation rejected both Argentina and Spain’s proposals because they had already committed to other fixtures, most notably a scheduled match against Gambia.

According to Saikou Seydi, a respected Senegalese sports journalist, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) made contact just days before the international window, hoping Senegal could step in and replace the Gambia fixture. But the response from Dakar was immediate and firm. “We can’t do that to Gambia. We will keep our match.”

Sadio Mane of Senegal

This stance was echoed across multiple reports and reinforced by federation leadership, who emphasized that the agreement with Gambia had been finalized weeks earlier and would not be broken. In addition to that fixture, Senegal had already arranged another friendly against Peru, meaning their schedule was effectively complete.

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Matter of principle over prestige

What makes this decision remarkable is not just the rejection itself, but the reasoning behind it. Senegal chose respect, commitment, and integrity over the global appeal of facing Argentina and Spain.

From a sporting perspective, matches against teams led by stars like Messi or featuring emerging talents like Yamal would have provided immense exposure and competitive value. Financial incentives and global attention would also have followed.

Yet, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) prioritized honoring an existing agreement. “We cannot do that to our brothers in Gambia… We will honor our match with them.” This key detail highlights a powerful message: in soccer, credibility and trust can outweigh even the biggest opportunities.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

What now for Spain and Argentina?

Senegal’s decision does not signal a lack of ambition—far from it. The team remains one of Africa’s top-ranked sides and continues its structured preparation for the 2026 World Cup. By maintaining its planned schedule, Senegal ensures continuity, logistical stability, and a focused approach to development under coach Pape Thiaw. Rather than chasing prestige fixtures at the last minute, the federation has chosen long-term planning and reliability, ensuring players and staff can prepare without disruption.

Argentina are the reigning Finalissima champions.

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From Argentina and Spain’s perspective, the rejection represents a missed opportunity to face a top-tier African opponent. For Lionel Scaloni’s players, it also reflects the ripple effect of the cancelled Finalissima, which forced the federation to seek alternatives on short notice. Despite their status as reigning world champions, even a global powerhouse cannot always secure last-minute arrangements. Luis de la Fuente’s side, similarly, must now look elsewhere for high-level preparation.