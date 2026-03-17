Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Trailing only Lionel Messi: Vinicius Junior moves into second on the all-time non-European UCL knockout stage scoring list

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Matthias Hangst & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Barcelona and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior was the standout performer for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash against Manchester City, proving decisive in the 2-1 victory with a match-winning brace. In doing so, the Brazilian has climbed to second place on the all-time list of non-European scorers in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, trailing only Lionel Messi.

Forced to chase the game after their 3-0 first-leg defeat, Manchester City pushed forward in search of the improbable. But their hopes were effectively extinguished early, first by Bernardo Silva’s red card and the subsequent Vinícius penalty, and then by the Brazilian’s stoppage-time tap-in to complete a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and book Real Madrid’s place in the quarterfinals.

The brace moved Vinicius level with Senegalese legend and former Liverpool star Sadio Mané on 15 goals in the Champions League knockout stages, making the pair the joint-second highest non-European scorers in the competition’s history in that phase.

In doing so, Vinicius surpassed former Chelsea and Ivory Coast icon Didier Drogba, whose tally of 14 knockout stage goals included his iconic header against Bayern Munich in the 2011-12 final, as well as a goal in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid during a brief stint with Galatasaray.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

Vinicius’ overall Champions League tally now stands at 34 goals in 80 games, with nearly half of those (44%) coming in the knockout stages rather than the group phase. Having recently matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s assist record for Real Madrid in the competition with 31, the Brazilian continues to rewrite the record books, now measuring himself against the very greatest names in the sport.

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

see also

Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

Messi, a difficult mark for Vinicius to surpass

When it comes to Champions League goals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stand alone at the summit, the competition’s two greatest ever scorers and the defining figures of their respective nations in the tournament. But even for a player of Vinícius’ caliber, closing the gap on Messi in the knockout stage rankings will be an enormous task.

Messi holds the record for most knockout stage goals by a non-European player with 49, leaving a gap of 34 between himself and Vinícius. In the competition overall, the Argentine’s tally stands at 129 goals including the group stage, with 38% of those coming in the knockout rounds, underlining just how consistently he elevated his game when it mattered most.

Crucially, all 49 of those knockout stage goals were scored while Messi was at Barcelona, before his departure in 2021. During his time at PSG, he featured in two Round of 16 series, against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, but the French side were eliminated on both occasions and Messi failed to add to his tally. That record, then, remains frozen in time, and while Vinícius is still very much in his prime and adding to his own count, catching Messi still appears a monumental, if not impossible, task.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

As Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal prepared for potential high-profile encounters, an unexpected twist emerged.

Lionel Messi’s availability vs. Nashville addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano after Charlotte absence

Lionel Messi’s availability vs. Nashville addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano after Charlotte absence

After Lionel Messi did not play against Charlotte FC, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addressed the situation ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville SC.

Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to have his squad boosted as Inter Miami are reportedly closing in the signing of a 18-year-old Argentine through the 2026 MLS season.

Christian Pulisic dragged into heated Milan dressing room conflict: What reportedly happened between the USMNT star and Rafael Leao?

Christian Pulisic dragged into heated Milan dressing room conflict: What reportedly happened between the USMNT star and Rafael Leao?

For Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao, a moment of visible frustration has sparked questions that go far beyond a single match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo