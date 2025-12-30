Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Who finished 2025 with more goals?

After more than two decades at the top, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain elite figures in world soccer. They continue to be admired by millions of fans around the globe and, despite no longer playing for Europe’s biggest clubs, every match they play still draws enormous attention. That is because both continue to perform at a high level and post remarkable scoring numbers, something that was clearly on display throughout 2025.

On Tuesday, Cristiano played his final official match of the year in Al Nassr’s 2-2 draw against Al Ettifaq on Matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League. In that game, the Portuguese forward scored his team’s second goal by deflecting Joao Felix’s shot with his back.

Throughout 2025, Ronaldo was Al Nassr’s leading scorer across all official competitions. He scored 19 goals in the first half of the year, which corresponded to the decisive stage of the 2024-25 season, including matches in the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

During the second half of the year, already in the 2025-26 campaign, the 40-year-old forward did not slow down and added 14 more goals between the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi Super Cup. That brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s club total with Al Nassr in 2025 to 33 goals.

To that figure, his performances with the Portugal national team must also be added. CR7 took part in five FIFA international windows this year, playing nine of Portugal’s 10 matches (he missed the final World Cup qualifier against Armenia due to suspension). Ronaldo scored eight goals for Portugal, which, combined with his 33 club goals, gives him a total of 41 goals in 2025.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score in 2025?

Much like Al Nassr relied on Cristiano Ronaldo, Inter Miami leaned heavily on Lionel Messi’s performances this year to achieve success. The Argentine forward was the driving force behind the Herons’ 2025 Major League Soccer title, their run to the Leagues Cup final, and their historic qualification for the round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

With Inter Miami, Messi scored 43 goals across domestic and international competitions in 2025. That total was complemented by his performances with the Argentina national team, where his involvement was limited to five appearances in nine matches across World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. Messi scored three goals for Argentina, bringing his overall total for 2025 to 46 goals.

Who had the better 2025, Messi or Ronaldo?

From a goal-scoring standpoint, both Lionel Messi’s 46 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 41 represent remarkable numbers for players in the final stages of their careers. Throughout 2025, both showed they still possess the physical condition and competitive level to stand out against much younger stars.

Messi’s five-goal edge over CR7 appears to give him the advantage in this comparison, especially considering he also recorded 29 assists compared to Ronaldo’s four. However, when it comes to trophies, the two were evenly matched: Messi led Inter Miami to the MLS title, while Cristiano played a key role in helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League.

The striking balance between the performances, statistics, and achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi highlights how, even after so many years and now competing on different continents, they continue to push each other. Hopefully, that dynamic will continue into the first half of 2026, setting the stage for their sixth FIFA World Cup.