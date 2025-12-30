Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Bruno Fernandes may be near a reunion with a key teammate as Manchester United push to re-sign a Serie A star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United smiling during a pre-season game.
© Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United smiling during a pre-season game.

Bruno Fernandes has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players at Manchester United. Far from being only crucial in attack, he has become key to the team’s overall stability. Nonetheless, the Red Devils are looking to raise the team’s performance by adding difference-making players to the squad. As a result, they are reportedly willing to bring back a former star who is now one of the best players in Serie A.

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester United are preparing to strengthen their midfield, aiming to gain consistency in order to control matches. As a result, Scott McTominay has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ main targets after finding his best form at Napoli in Serie A. Even so, the Scottish midfielder will not be easy to lure away from Italy, as Gli Azzurri are reportedly demanding £60 million (around $80 million).

Although McTominay played as a defensive midfielder during his time at Manchester United, he would not return to the club in the same role. He has transformed into one of the best box-to-box midfieldersglobally and is now a truly decisive player in front of goal. For this reason, Coach Ruben Amorim might face the challenge of lining him up alongside Bruno Fernandes as both stars now share a similar profile, making McTominay a contender for Mason Mount’s spot.

Far from his return being guaranteed, Scott McTominay may have little desire to leave Napoli, as he regularly has access to the UEFA Champions League, consistently competes for winning titles, and is an undisputed starter. Moreover, he has already adapted very well to Italian league, making a return to the Premier League quite complex. In addition, Manchester United are also pursuing other targets, such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.

Scott McTominay scored a tremendous acrobatic volley to give Napoli the Serie A title.

Scott McTominay of Napoli celebrates scoring a goal.

McTominay arrival could force major lineup change at Manchester United

In the event that Scott McTominay decides to leave Napoli and return to Manchester United, coach Ruben Amorim might need to reconsider his lineup, possibly opting for three midfielders. With this in mind, the Red Devils are reportedly seeking a defensive-minded midfielder because the futures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte remain uncertain.

Advertisement
Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

see also

Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

Far from being a simple task, this change would require readjusting the team’s progress. While a three-man midfield would provide solidity, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo might not be able to play together in attack, with only one spot available on the wing. Additionally, Patrick Dorgu would be forced to play as a left winger, as he is the only player in the squad with that specific profile.

If Ruben Amorim decides to maintain his usual lineup, McTominay would have very little space in midfield, turning him into a more attacking player and forcing him to operate out of position unless Bruno Fernandes leaves the team. For this reason, the Scottish star departure from Napoli would be far from straightforward, as he finds a setup there that highlights his strengths and allows him to compete for multiple titles each season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Amorim’s Manchester United reportedly join race for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal star teammate

Amorim’s Manchester United reportedly join race for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal star teammate

With Bruno Fernandes sidelined due to injury, Ruben Amorim's Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for a star Cristiano Ronaldo teammate in Portugal.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will face Wolverhampton in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff times to TV and streaming options.

Antonio Conte reveals the key reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s surge at Napoli after his dark Manchester United spell

Antonio Conte reveals the key reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s surge at Napoli after his dark Manchester United spell

Despite being a huge disappointment at Manchester United, Antonio Conte decided to take a chance on Rasmus Hojlund, bringing out the best in him at Napoli. In that sense, the coach revealed the compelling reasons behind the Danish's resurgence away from the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers encouraging message to Al Nassr with 2026 in sight after perfect SPL run ends

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers encouraging message to Al Nassr with 2026 in sight after perfect SPL run ends

Even though their perfect run in the Saudi Pro League came to an end, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an encouraging message to Al Nassr with 2026 in sight.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo