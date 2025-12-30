Bruno Fernandes may be near a reunion with a key teammate as Manchester United push to re-sign a Serie A star

Bruno Fernandes has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players at Manchester United. Far from being only crucial in attack, he has become key to the team’s overall stability. Nonetheless, the Red Devils are looking to raise the team’s performance by adding difference-making players to the squad. As a result, they are reportedly willing to bring back a former star who is now one of the best players in Serie A.

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester United are preparing to strengthen their midfield, aiming to gain consistency in order to control matches. As a result, Scott McTominay has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ main targets after finding his best form at Napoli in Serie A. Even so, the Scottish midfielder will not be easy to lure away from Italy, as Gli Azzurri are reportedly demanding £60 million (around $80 million).

Although McTominay played as a defensive midfielder during his time at Manchester United, he would not return to the club in the same role. He has transformed into one of the best box-to-box midfieldersglobally and is now a truly decisive player in front of goal. For this reason, Coach Ruben Amorim might face the challenge of lining him up alongside Bruno Fernandes as both stars now share a similar profile, making McTominay a contender for Mason Mount’s spot.

Far from his return being guaranteed, Scott McTominay may have little desire to leave Napoli, as he regularly has access to the UEFA Champions League, consistently competes for winning titles, and is an undisputed starter. Moreover, he has already adapted very well to Italian league, making a return to the Premier League quite complex. In addition, Manchester United are also pursuing other targets, such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Ruben Neves.

Scott McTominay of Napoli celebrates scoring a goal.

McTominay arrival could force major lineup change at Manchester United

In the event that Scott McTominay decides to leave Napoli and return to Manchester United, coach Ruben Amorim might need to reconsider his lineup, possibly opting for three midfielders. With this in mind, the Red Devils are reportedly seeking a defensive-minded midfielder because the futures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte remain uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

Far from being a simple task, this change would require readjusting the team’s progress. While a three-man midfield would provide solidity, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo might not be able to play together in attack, with only one spot available on the wing. Additionally, Patrick Dorgu would be forced to play as a left winger, as he is the only player in the squad with that specific profile.

If Ruben Amorim decides to maintain his usual lineup, McTominay would have very little space in midfield, turning him into a more attacking player and forcing him to operate out of position unless Bruno Fernandes leaves the team. For this reason, the Scottish star departure from Napoli would be far from straightforward, as he finds a setup there that highlights his strengths and allows him to compete for multiple titles each season.