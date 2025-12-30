Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores with his back for Al Nassr's vs. Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr drew 2-2 with Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League Matchday 11 on Tuesday in a game full of drama and late twists. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the team’s second goal in an unusual fashion.

Jorge Jesus’ team got off to a perfect start in the tournament, entering this matchup with 10 wins in their first 10 games. That gave them the top spot in the standings, with an increasingly comfortable lead over their closest rivals.

However, Al Ettifaq proved to be a formidable opponent. They played a strong first half, neutralizing Al Nassr’s strengths and making the most of one of their few chances, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring in the 16th minute.

The teams went into halftime with that scoreline. The situation looked challenging for Ronaldo and his teammates, but everything changed early in the second half when Joao Felix scored the equalizer with a precise right-footed strike, giving his team a boost and setting the stage for the comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unusual goal

Just 20 minutes after Joao Felix’s goal, Al Nassr created another similar scoring opportunity. The young Portuguese star received the ball from a position very similar to the first goal, but this time his shot—intended for the left side of Al Ettifaq’s goalkeeper—struck Cristiano Ronaldo on the back.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined in Saudi Arabia by controversial Champions League winner

What could have been a disastrous deflection instead proved decisive, as it completely wrong-footed the goalkeeper and sent the ball to the far side of the net. In this way, Ronaldo was once again crucial for his team, scoring a goal that put Al Nassr ahead.

Al Nassr’s impressive streak comes to an end

With that quick comeback at the start of the second half, it seemed like Al Nassr were on their way to another victory. However, with just 10 minutes remaining, Al Ettifaq struck again to equalize thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored with a precise right-footed finish.

The setback was tough for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, who were unable to break through the opposition’s defense in the remaining minutes. The 2-2 draw with Al Ettifaq ended Al Nassr’s historic run of 10 consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League to start the season.

They remain the sole leaders of the league, with 31 points out of a possible 33 and a three-point advantage over Al Taawoun. However, that gap could shrink on Wednesday: if Al Hilal defeat Al Kholood, they would move to just two points behind Al Nassr.

