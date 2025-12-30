Amorim’s Manchester United reportedly join race for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal star teammate

Ruben Amorim has been dealt a significant blow at Manchester United following the injury to midfield star Bruno Fernandes, forcing the club to reassess its options ahead of the upcoming transfer window. With depth in central midfield now a growing concern, reports indicate that the Red Devils have entered the race to sign a Portugal international and current teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes is expected to return by late January, but Casemiro is entering the final six months of his contract and Manuel Ugarte has seen a noticeable dip in form. As a result, Amorim has even been forced to deploy defender Lisandro Martínez in midfield in recent matches, prompting United to explore reinforcements. That search has reportedly led the club to a former Premier League standout now starring in Saudi Arabia.

According to Ben Jacobs and Diario AS, Manchester United have joined the pursuit of Rúben Neves, who is entering the final months of his contract with Al Hilal. The Portuguese midfielder is viewed as a strong market opportunity, with a potential move possible either in January or during the summer transfer window.

Al Hilal have already submitted multiple contract offers to Neves, who is currently weighing his options. As Jacobs reports, the midfielder has long been linked with a return to the Premier League and a move to United dating back to his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, though no formal approach has yet been made to either the player or the Saudi club.

Ruben Neves of Portugal celebrating.

Despite his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Neves has remained a cornerstone of Portugal’s national team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Operating as a regular starter next to Vitinha in midfield, the 28-year-old is expected to play a key role under Roberto Martínez as Portugal prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

United had already explored midfield reinforcements during the previous transfer window, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba among the names considered. Diario AS has also linked Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Atalanta’s Ederson to the club, with Neves now re-emerging as a serious candidate.

United facing stiff competition for Neves

As Jacobs revealed on talkSPORT, while Al Hilal would prefer to retain Neves, the club could consider offers in the range of £15 million (approximately $20 million) if he opts to leave. That valuation would represent a significant bargain for United as they continue to reshape the squad while keeping finances under control.

However, Manchester United are not alone in the race. Atlético Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich have all reportedly held informal talks with Neves’ representatives, and even Real Madrid have been mentioned as a potential destination, suggesting the midfielder’s future remains far from settled.

