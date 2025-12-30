Lionel Messi ends 2025 atop assist charts, ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern’s Michael Olise

Lionel Messi capped off a dream 2025, becoming the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards in a landmark season for Inter Miami. Between his production for the Herons and the Argentina national team, the forward closed the year atop the assist charts, finishing ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

Messi’s legacy is defined not only by his goal scoring—he also claimed the MLS Golden Boot—but by his elite playmaking ability, consistently putting teammates in prime scoring positions. That production carried across competitions over the past 12 months, an effort that ultimately placed him atop yet another statistical category ahead of European assisters such as Barcelona’s Yamal.

With 29 assists in 54 appearances, Messi finished 2025 as the world’s top assister. He recorded 26 assists for Inter Miami and three more with Argentina, adding to his 46 goals to solidify himself as the most productive player globally, totaling 75 goal contributions.

Messi is followed by Qatar star Akram Afif, who registered 27 assists in 46 matches across Al Sadd and the national team, producing one of the most efficient assist rates of the year. Rounding out the top three is Danish international Anders Dreyer, a key figure in San Diego FC’s inaugural MLS season, with 26 assists.

Why isn’t Michael Olise at the top?

During 2025 season wrap-ups, Transfermarkt graphics circulated online showing Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise leading the assist charts, with Messi listed second. The discrepancy stems from differing criteria, as some databases count penalties won and converted as assists.

Olise’s elite dribbling has drawn numerous fouls inside the box, with Harry Kane converting those penalties for Bayern. Under stricter criteria, counting only passes that directly lead to goals, the French winger finished with 24 assists, an impressive total but not enough to surpass Messi.

Top assisters in 2025

Based on assists from passes leading directly to goals, including club and national team competitions, the final 2025 rankings are as follows:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina): 29 assists in 54 games. Akram Afif (Al Sadd/Qatar): 27 assists in 47 games. Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC/Denmark): 26 assists in 74 games. Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel/Switzerland): 25 assists in 51 games. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France): 24 assists in 66 games. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/France): 24 assists in 53 games. Christos Tzolis (Brujas/Greece): 24 assists in 67 games. Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona/Spain): 23 assists in 60 games. Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli Jeddah/Algeria): 23 assists in 54 games. Bradley Barcola (PSG/France): 21 assists in 69 games. Alexis Vega (Toluca/Mexico): 21 assists in 57 games. Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo/Uruguay): 20 assists in 73 games.

