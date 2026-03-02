Trending topics:
MLS All-Stars
Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller unveiled as faces of 2026 MLS All-Star Game in official announcement

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Heung Min Son (L) of the Los Angeles Football Club, Lionel Messi (M) #10 of Inter Miami CF, and Thomas Muller (R) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.
© Matthew Stockman, Leonardo Fernandez, & Rich Lam/Getty ImagesHeung Min Son (L) of the Los Angeles Football Club, Lionel Messi (M) #10 of Inter Miami CF, and Thomas Muller (R) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The MLS All-Star Game, which brings together the top talent from across Major League Soccer, is back for another edition in 2026. The league has officially unveiled Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, LAFC’s Son Heung-min, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller and Charlotte FC captain Tim Ream as the faces of this year’s showcase.

On Monday, MLS announced that the fifth edition of the MLS All-Star Game between MLS All-Stars and LIGA MX All-Stars will take place on Wednesday, July 29. The venue will be Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana spoke about the game on the league’s official website: “The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature a can’t-miss rematch between the best of MLS and LIGA MX. With the energy and momentum our Leagues will experience coming out of a historic World Cup on home soil, we are thrilled to showcase our All-Stars and put on a great show for fans in Charlotte and those watching around the world on Apple TV.

In unveiling the game’s ambassadors, MLS paired the familiar faces of Messi and Ream, the Charlotte FC and USMNT captain, with two marquee newcomers. The high-profile arrivals of Son at LAFC and Müller at Vancouver have earned them prominent billing, signaling just how much weight the league is placing on its international stars heading into what promises to be a landmark event.

MLS announces 2026 MLS All-Stars Game.

Son and Müller added to the roster: Will Messi finally show up?

Since arriving at LAFC and the Whitecaps respectively, Son and Müller have wasted little time making their mark on MLS, with the German even reaching the 2025 MLS Cup final. Both have quickly cemented themselves as marquee figures in the league, and their inclusion as faces of the All-Star Game reflects that standing.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi climbs the all-time free kick scorers list, closing in on Marcelino Carioca’s world record

see also

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi climbs the all-time free kick scorers list, closing in on Marcelino Carioca’s world record

The bigger question, however, surrounds Lionel Messi, the league’s most prominent name, who has missed both All-Star Game editions he could have appeared in. In 2024, a sprained ankle suffered in the Copa América final forced him out, but in 2025 he chose to sit out despite the game being mandatory, prompting MLS to issue a one-game suspension.

Messi ultimately missed the July 26 game against FC Cincinnati — a decision that nearly sparked an open conflict between the league and the Argentine, with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas publicly questioning his future at the club. Messi, for his part, argued that the suspension dealt a significant blow to his fitness and contributed to a muscular injury in the second half of the season.

With that backdrop in mind, all eyes will once again be on what Messi decides to do, and how MLS responds to any potential absence. The July 29 date adds another layer of intrigue, coming just 10 days after the 2026 World Cup final. Should Argentina go all the way, serious questions will arise about whether Messi should be asked to take the field so soon after lifting the sport’s biggest prize.

