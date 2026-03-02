Trending topics:
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan could face major setback in Leon Goretzka chase amid surprise transfer twist

Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan and Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich.
© Marco Luzzani/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan and Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have managed to make their midfield one of their strengths, thanks to Adrien Rabiot and Luka Modric. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has not been able to get the best performance out of Youssouf Fofana, who is reportedly near to leave. In light of this, Leon Goretzka has become one of the team’s key targets to partner Christian Pulisic. However, the Rossoneri are reportedly facing problems in securing his arrival.

According to Christian Falk via CFBayern Insider, Leon Goretzka has emerged as a target for AC Milan in a potential free transfer from Bayern Munich. Alongside them, Inter Milan and Juventus have also shown interest in the German midfielder. However, the 31-year-old star prioritizes a move to the Premier League. In case Arsenal once again pursues his signature, he may favor his arrival to North London, believing his style suits the league perfectly.

As a world-class box-to-box midfielder, Goretzka emerged as one of Bayern Munich’s most important players. Unlike previous seasons, he has lost prominence under coach Vincent Kompany, so a potential move to the Premier League would be aimed at rediscovering his best form. However, the Gunners have yet to submit an official offer, making the German’s future appear increasingly complicated.

Although AC Milan have a rather complicated path to securing Leon Goretzka’s arrival, coach Massimiliano Allegri could view him as a difference-maker. Given Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s inconsistency, the German could provide greater balance in midfield, while also contributing creatively thanks to his imposing physical presence. Moreover, he could become an undisputed starter — something that would not be entirely guaranteed at Arsenal.

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern München

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern München runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Report: AC Milan face major midfield uncertainty next season

Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival at AC Milan has revitalized the Rossoneri midfield, establishing it as the backbone of the team’s strategy. Not only he secured the signings of Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari but also propelled Adrien Rabiot and Luka Modric towards peak performance. However, the Italian side faces significant uncertainty, with the continuity of two key players not fully guaranteed.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

According to several Italian outlets, Luka Modric is not entirely certain about renewing his contract with the Rossoneri, as Dinamo Zagreb are making moves to sign him as a free agent. Alongside the veteran, Youssouf Fofana’s future is also unclear, as he has ceased to be a key figure under Allegri. For this reason, the Frenchman could leave the club if a strong offer arrives. With this in mind, AC Milan could undergo another midfield overhaul next season.

In the event that both players leave the Rossoneri, they could be forced to strongly pursue the arrival of Leon Goretzka, competing against Premier League teams, Juventus, and Inter Milan. In addition, the departure of the Croatian could force the pursuit of a world-class player, as he is the axis of the midfield and totally differential, something that would not be cheap at all.

