Lionel Messi snubbed: Inter Miami and David Beckham left waiting as Tom Brady’s Birmingham City pulls off jaw-dropping transfer heist

Lionel Messi will begin another season at Inter Miami knowing that one of the most intriguing defensive reinforcements linked with the club is no longer an option. While David Beckham continues to shape Miami’s long-term vision and Messi remains the central pillar on the pitch, an unexpected twist from England has altered the transfer landscape. Backed by the growing ambition of Birmingham City and the influence of Tom Brady, a deal quietly gathered pace elsewhere — and Miami were left watching from afar.

What initially appeared to be a straightforward MLS-to-MLS conversation evolved into a transatlantic tug-of-war, one that ultimately swung toward the English Championship rather than South Florida. And at the heart of it all was a player Beckham had admired for his consistency, intelligence, and elite production from full-back.

After seven seasons of sustained excellence in Major League Soccer, Kai Wagner had reached a crossroads. Trained in Germany but forged in the United States, the left-back built a reputation as one of the most productive defenders in MLS history. During his spell with Philadelphia Union, Wagner delivered 53 assists and 10 goals, numbers rarely associated with a full-back.

He was instrumental in two Supporters’ Shield triumphs, becoming a three-time MLS All-Star and twice earning a place in the league’s Best XI. For Inter Miami, the appeal was obvious: a proven chance creator, tactically mature, and accustomed to high-pressure environments — exactly the profile that could complement Lionel Messi’s attacking gravity. Yet despite that interest, the German defender’s future began drifting in a different direction.

Tom Brady’s Birmingham City wins the battle

Reports from Germany and England revealed that Birmingham City, the Championship side part-owned by Tom Brady, had surged ahead in negotiations. The club, recently promoted and eager to re-establish itself as a Premier League contender, identified Wagner as a cornerstone signing.

According to Sky Germany, the deal is valued at around $2.7 million, with the player signing a two-and-a-half-year contract, committing to a project built around promotion ambition rather than short-term visibility. For a club operating outside the financial scale of MLS Cup champions Miami, the move carried symbolic weight: Birmingham was no longer thinking like a survival project, but like a club planning upward mobility.

Brady’s involvement has undeniably raised the Blues’ global profile. Much like Ryan Reynolds’ impact at Wrexham, the presence of a global sports icon has opened doors and accelerated conversations that previously felt out of reach.

Why Inter Miami stepped away

From Miami’s perspective, missing out on Wagner is not a catastrophic blow — but it is notable. David Beckham’s outfit had already moved decisively in the full-back market, securing Sergio Reguilon on one side and continuing to trust the development of Ian Fray on the other.

In this case, Tom Brady’s Birmingham City moved faster, spoke louder, and sold a vision that resonated more deeply. David Beckham’s Inter Miami, for once, had to accept second place — not on the pitch, but in the market.

