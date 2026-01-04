Cristiano Ronaldo’s new ally from old rival? Al-Hilal striker set to shockingly tear up contract to become Al-Nassr’s first 2026 winter move

From fierce rivals to potential teammates, Saudi soccer is once again preparing for a transfer twist that could reshape the title race. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Al-Nassr is already planning its first move of the 2026 winter window — and it may come from the most sensitive place possible. A striker from Al-Hilal, long considered part of the blue half’s attacking depth, is now on the verge of crossing the Riyadh divide, turning a rivalry into an unlikely alliance.

At first glance, it feels unthinkable. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have dominated Saudi soccer for years, and direct transfers between them are rare, controversial, and loaded with symbolism. Yet behind the scenes, negotiations are accelerating, contracts are being reconsidered, and a once-stable relationship appears to be nearing its end.

The potential move of Abdullah Al-Hamdan from the Blue Waves is not just another domestic transfer. It represents a shift in power dynamics and trust within the Saudi Pro League’s fiercest rivalry. According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Al-Nassr has entered the final stages of negotiations to sign the 26-year-old striker, who is prepared to terminate his contract with Simone Inzaghi’s side to make the switch possible.

In fact, Al-Hamdan’s current deal expires just five days after the winter transfer window closes, making termination the cleanest path to facilitate the move in January. This detail has reportedly accelerated talks and placed pressure on all parties involved.

Jorge Jesus’ decisive role

One of the most intriguing elements of this potential transfer is the involvement of Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese coach, who previously worked with Al-Hamdan at Al-Hilal, has now given the green light for Al-Nassr to pursue the striker. Jesus knows the player well — and that familiarity is proving decisive.

The report goes on to add that Jesus praised the Saudi player’s technical intelligence, physical strength, and tactical discipline, highlighting his ability to operate across the frontline and adapt to high-pressure matches. His endorsement has convinced Al-Nassr’s management that the striker could provide reliable depth behind Cristiano Ronaldo while also offering a different attacking profile.

When asked directly about transfer plans, Jesus remained cautious, saying: “Al-Nassr is currently competing for both the league title and the AFC Champions League. We are focused on winning both competitions. It’s a challenging and competitive season ahead, but we will work hard to secure titles and make our fans happy.” The message was diplomatic — but the silence on Al-Hamdan’s name spoke volumes.

