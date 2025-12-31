Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Comments

Lionel Messi misses out on 2025 Best South American Player award: Who beat the Inter Miami star?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi once again reinforced his legendary status in 2025, lifting the MLS Cup, helping Argentina secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, and leading Inter Miami deep into multiple competitions. Despite his influence on the pitch, the Argentine forward ultimately fell short in the race for the 2025 Best South American Player award.

As it does every year, Uruguayan newspaper El País awarded the Rey de América (King of America) honor to the top South American player competing in the Americas. Messi, who never won the award during his European career, was named one of the three finalists, but when the results were announced on December 31, the Argentine legend missed out on the accolade.

In a vote involving more than 250 journalists, Uruguay and Flamengo star Giorgian De Arrascaeta was named the 2025 Best South American Player with 179 votes (67.8%). Messi finished second with 39 votes (14.8%), while Racing forward Adrián Martínez placed third with 12 votes (5%).

De Arrascaeta enjoyed a trophy-laden season with Flamengo, winning the Brasileirão, Copa Libertadores (where he was named tournament MVP) the Brazilian Super Cup, Campeonato Carioca, Derby de las Américas, and the Challenger Cup. The midfielder also posted 28 goals and 19 assists in 69 appearances across all competitions, while playing a key role in Uruguay’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo.

Messi was also nominated in 2024 but failed to reach the final three, making his 2025 finalist appearance his closest run at the award to date. Despite posting 46 goals and 29 assists for Inter Miami and Argentina, along with winning the MLS Cup and Golden Boot, the 38-year-old will have another chance in 2026, when a World Cup on the horizon could tilt the balance in his favor.

Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

see also

Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

Flamengo dominate South American Best XI

In addition to naming the continent’s top player, El País also released its annual Best XI. With Filipe Luís’ Flamengo capturing the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian club dominated the lineup, while Messi was the lone representative from Inter Miami, and Major League Soccer as a whole.

The 2025 Best South American XI according to El País is as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Agustín Rossi (Flamengo).
  • Defenders: Danilo (Flamengo), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Léo Pereira (Flamengo).
  • Midfielders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Santiago Sosa (Racing), Erick Pulgar (Flamengo), and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo).
  • Forwards: José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Adrián Martínez (Racing), and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).
