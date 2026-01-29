Marcus Rashford keeps shining at Barcelona, joining David Beckham in a rare Champions League scoring list

Marcus Rashford has managed to turn criticism into applause since his arrival at Barcelona. Despite the Englishman often being Raphinha’s backup, he has established himself as one of Hansi Flick’s most important players. With his pace, reading of the game, and goal-scoring ability, he has earned significant playing time. In fact, the 28-year-old has drawn level with David Beckham on an exclusive goal-scoring list in the UEFA Champions League.

After coming off the bench in Barcelona’s recent match against Copenhagen, Rashford scored a stunning goal. This achievement ended a seven-year drought since the club’s last free-kick goal in the Champions League, previously scored by Lionel Messi against Liverpool. Additionally, the 28-year-old star matched David Beckham’s record as the only English players to score free-kick goals for two different teams in the history of the competition.

Even though Hansi Flick has players such as Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha at his disposal, Marcus Rashford has emerged—alongside Fermín López—as Barcelona’s joint top scorer in the Champions League. In doing so, the Englishman shows that his physical issues and off-the-pitch problems are a thing of the past, establishing himself as a key player in the Blaugrana’s pursuit of their objectives.

Rashford may be delivering solid performances at Barcelona, but he still has a lot to prove. Unlike his brilliant start at Manchester United, the Englishman has not managed to establish himself as a regular starter under Hansi Flick, with Raphinha ahead of him in the pecking order. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old star is edging closer to his best version, showing himself to be a leader both on and off the pitch—something especially valuable for a squad full of young talent.

Marcus Rashford opens up on his tough adaptation to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona marks the greatest challenge of his career. Having developed and played his entire life in England, he honed an explosive style of play that excels in open spaces. However, the 28-year-old star has adjusted to LaLiga’s slower tempo and take on various new responsibilities. Amid this transition, he has opened up about his adaptation process with the Blaugranas.

“I think those of us who play up front have to press the ball as best we can because the problem arises when the opponent has time to think about the pass and see the movements of our defense… It took me a while to get used to it: you can’t let them have time on the ball, you have to press constantly, and it’s different from what I did before. But this is our style of defending, and when it works, it’s really good,” Rashford said in the post-game interview.

Within Hansi Flick’s system, Rashford assumes multiple attacking responsibilities, showcasing his exceptional pace while significantly contributing to chance creation. Furthermore, the Englishman has greatly enhanced his defensive commitment and adapted to the team’s high-pressure tactics, establishing himself as a crucial player in Barcelona’s rotation.