Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t see this coming: Unexpected Thai league striker outscored Al-Nassr’s captain in 2025

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty imagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo ended 2025 with yet another impressive scoring haul, but the global goalscoring landscape produced a surprise that few would have predicted. While the Portuguese icon continued to deliver for his club and country, an unexpected name from Asia quietly climbed above him in one of soccer’s most eye-catching individual statistics. Playing far from Europe’s spotlight, a Brazilian striker at a Thai champion outscored Ronaldo across the calendar year — a detail that reshapes how we look at elite production in modern soccer.

The revelation does not diminish Ronaldo’s longevity or influence. Instead, it highlights how soccer’s scoring elite is no longer confined to Europe’s biggest leagues. Goals, it turns out, travel — and during the previous year, some of them came from places many fans rarely monitor.

In a year dominated by familiar superstars, the final global ranking of most prolific scorers delivered a jolt. According to compiled worldwide data covering club and national-team matchesGuilherme Bissoli of Buriram United finished 2025 with 44 goals in 60 games, placing him eighth overall among the planet’s top scorers.

That total proved enough to edge past Cristiano Ronaldo, who recorded 41 goals in 46 appearances for Al-Nassr and Portugal during the same period. For context, Ronaldo reached that tally just weeks before his 41st birthday in February, underlining both his endurance — and the narrow margins separating soccer’s elite.

Guilherme Bissoli of Buriram United

What made the comparison remarkable was not merely the numbers, but the setting. While the Portuguese superstar’s goals came under constant global scrutiny, Bissoli was scoring relentlessly in Southeast Asia, largely outside mainstream European coverage.

The rise of Buriram’s Brazilian talisman

Bissoli’s breakthrough year unfolded with Buriram United, the dominant force in Thai soccer. The Brazilian striker was central to the club’s domestic success and continental competitiveness, combining physical presence with clinical finishing.

His 2025 tally included goals in league play, domestic cups, and international competition — highlighted by his strike in a 1-1 draw against CAHN in the ASEAN Club Championship late in the year. By December, his consistency had already pushed him into rare statistical territory.

For Buriram, the 27-year-old striker has been more than a scorer. He is the attacking reference point, the player opponents planned around, and the finisher who converts territorial dominance into results. For global statisticians, he has become proof that elite output is no longer monopolized by Europe’s top five leagues.

Ronaldo, Messi, and the familiar giants

Despite being overtaken in this particular metric, Ronaldo remained firmly among soccer’s elite. His 41-goal year placed him ninth worldwide, a staggering achievement at an age when most forwards have long retired. His long-time rival Lionel Messi finished just ahead, joint-sixth with 46 goals in 54 matches, continuing to inspire at Inter Miami during their historic MLS championship campaign.

At the very top, the hierarchy remained familiar. Kylian Mbappe led the list with 66 goals in 67 matches, delivering near-perfect efficiency for Real Madrid. Close behind was Harry Kane, whose 60 goals in 65 games reaffirmed his status as one of the most complete strikers in the world at Bayern Munich. Completing the podium, Erling Haaland scored 57 goals in 55 matches, continuing to redefine scoring standards with machine-like regularity.

RankPlayerNationalityClubGoals
1.Kylian MbappeFranceReal Madrid66
2Harry KaneEnglandBayern Munich60
3.Erling HaalandNorwayManchester City57
4.Kevin HernandezPuerto RicoPuerto Rico Surf48
5.Victor OsimhenNigeriaGalatasaray46
=5.Lionel MessiArgentinaInter Miami46
7.Vangelis PavlidisGreeceBenfica45
8.Guilherme BissoliBrazilBuriram United44
9.Cristiano RonaldoPortugalAl-Nassr41
10.Jorge RiveraPuerto RicoMetropolitan FA40
