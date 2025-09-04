Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after final official match in Argentina: ‘It’s not something I like or want’

On Thursday, Argentina defeated Venezuela 3–0 in Buenos Aires on Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America. The night’s biggest star was Lionel Messi, who scored a brace and later spoke about the reality that his time with the national team is nearing its end.

“I feel a lot of things, a lot of emotions, knowing it was the last official match here,” the forward said in a postgame interview on the field at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. “I’ve experienced a lot in this stadium—some good moments, and some not so good. It’s always a joy to play in front of our people, especially after winning titles. For many years now, we’ve been enjoying every match. I’m very happy.”

It was a special night for Messi, who was shown on TV cameras crying during warmups. “I’m not ready for this, and that’s part of what I was feeling when I came onto the field,” Leo admitted. “It’s not something I like, or want, or am looking forward to. But time passes—it’s been many years already.”

The 38-year-old star also reflected on his two-decade journey with Argentina and expressed satisfaction with what he has achieved. “Being able to finish like this here is what I always dreamed of—being with my people,” Messi said. “For many years, I had the love of the people in Barcelona, and I still do, but my dream was to have that here too, in my country, with my people.”

Lionel Messi and his children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro look on prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

Will Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

In the same postmatch interview, Messi was asked if it’s now certain that he’ll play in the FIFA World Cup 2026. “No,” he responded bluntly. “I said it in 2022, after we became champions. Given my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But we’re hopeful.”

He went on to break down the factors that will go into his decision. “This year we had a lot of games. Now I came back from an injury and was able to play three straight matches,” he said. “Right now, it’s about going day by day, trying to feel good—and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. And when I don’t, I suffer and prefer not to be out there.”

As for what’s next, Messi made it clear that his focus now shifts back to Inter Miami. “We’ll finish the season at the end of the year, and then we’ll have preseason. That’ll leave six months to go before the World Cup,” he explained. “We’ll see. I’ll try to finish the MLS tournament strong, become champions, and then go through preseason.”

What’s next for Argentina

Following their victory over Venezuela, Argentina have just one match remaining in the World Cup qualifiers. It will take place next Tuesday, when they visit Ecuador in Guayaquil. While the game carries little competitive weight—both teams have already secured their spots in the 2026 tournament—it could hold significant meaning for Messi for two key reasons.

If he plays, Leo would become the all-time appearance leader in South American qualifiers with 73 matches. He currently shares the top spot with Ecuador icon Ivan Hurtado. In addition, stepping onto the field would give Messi the chance to score again and strengthen his position as the top scorer in this edition of the tournament—an achievement he has never reached before. As of now, the Argentine forward leads the scoring chart with 8 goals, one ahead of Colombia’s Luis Diaz.