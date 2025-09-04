Video: Lionel Messi tears up in farewell to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in Argentina ahead of Venezuela clash

Lionel Messi is set to play his final matches with the Argentina national team in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Acknowledging the significance of the moment, the Argentine legend was seen tearing up during the warm-up ahead of the kickoff against Venezuela.

Argentina, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and sitting first in the table with 35 points, was preparing for Matchday 17, marking Messi’s last qualifier on Argentine soil. Moments before kickoff, cameras captured the captain visibly emotional, moved by the warm welcome from home fans at a packed Estadio Monumental.

Messi anticipated the moment last week after facing Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals. “Yes, it’s going to be special. It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said in a post-match interview.

“My family will be there — my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and my wife’s family. We’re going to live it that way. I don’t know what will happen afterward, but that’s the plan,” Messi added. Fans embraced the captain’s message, displaying tifos with Messi’s face and a crowd-wide message: “Thank you for everything my captain.”

Messi to return to Argentina?

After a glorious run that includes two Copa Americas, one Finalissima, and the long-awaited World Cup, Messi has written a legacy in Argentina that will be almost impossible to match. His impact on the national team is evident every time he returns, giving fans plenty of reason to celebrate a proper farewell.

When asked about Messi’s farewell in the qualifiers, coach Lionel Scaloni was candid about the possibility of the star returning. “Maybe tomorrow won’t be his last match in Argentina. We’ll try to play another one in the future, because he deserves it,” he said on Wednesday’s press conference.

Scaloni also highlighted Messi’s influence in training and daily team life. “When he steps on the pitch, he brings something I’ve never seen in anyone else — and that’s just who he is as a person. It has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to coach him. He’s still here today, and we have to enjoy every moment.”

