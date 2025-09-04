Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONMEBOL WC Qualifiers
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi tears up in farewell to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in Argentina ahead of Venezuela clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 04, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 04, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lionel Messi is set to play his final matches with the Argentina national team in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Acknowledging the significance of the moment, the Argentine legend was seen tearing up during the warm-up ahead of the kickoff against Venezuela.

Argentina, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and sitting first in the table with 35 points, was preparing for Matchday 17, marking Messi’s last qualifier on Argentine soil. Moments before kickoff, cameras captured the captain visibly emotional, moved by the warm welcome from home fans at a packed Estadio Monumental.

Tweet placeholder

Messi anticipated the moment last week after facing Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals. “Yes, it’s going to be special. It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said in a post-match interview.

My family will be there — my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and my wife’s family. We’re going to live it that way. I don’t know what will happen afterward, but that’s the plan,” Messi added. Fans embraced the captain’s message, displaying tifos with Messi’s face and a crowd-wide message: “Thank you for everything my captain.”

Fans of Argentina cheer prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

Fans of Argentina cheer prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

Advertisement

Messi to return to Argentina?

After a glorious run that includes two Copa Americas, one Finalissima, and the long-awaited World Cup, Messi has written a legacy in Argentina that will be almost impossible to match. His impact on the national team is evident every time he returns, giving fans plenty of reason to celebrate a proper farewell.

World Cup 2026 South America qualifiers updated standings: Who’s in, who’s still alive, who’s out after Matchday 17

see also

World Cup 2026 South America qualifiers updated standings: Who’s in, who’s still alive, who’s out after Matchday 17

When asked about Messi’s farewell in the qualifiers, coach Lionel Scaloni was candid about the possibility of the star returning. “Maybe tomorrow won’t be his last match in Argentina. We’ll try to play another one in the future, because he deserves it,” he said on Wednesday’s press conference.

Scaloni also highlighted Messi’s influence in training and daily team life. “When he steps on the pitch, he brings something I’ve never seen in anyone else — and that’s just who he is as a person. It has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to coach him. He’s still here today, and we have to enjoy every moment.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reaches all-time World Cup qualifiers record in Argentina vs Venezuela

Lionel Messi reaches all-time World Cup qualifiers record in Argentina vs Venezuela

By starting for Argentina against Venezuela, Lionel Messi reached a historic milestone in the World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi faces final shot at World Cup qualifiers milestone he’s never achieved

Argentina’s Lionel Messi faces final shot at World Cup qualifiers milestone he’s never achieved

Lionel Messi has a chance during this international break to achieve a milestone he’s never reached in World Cup qualifiers with Argentina.

The surprising streak Lionel Messi carries with Argentina and aims to break vs Venezuela

The surprising streak Lionel Messi carries with Argentina and aims to break vs Venezuela

Lionel Messi could play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina when the Albiceleste face Venezuela at the Monumental.

Inter Miami, Luis Suarez break silence after Leagues Cup final brawl vs. Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami, Luis Suarez break silence after Leagues Cup final brawl vs. Seattle Sounders

Luis Suarez was at the center of the post-match incidents following the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo