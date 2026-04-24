Noah Allen breaks Inter Miami record for most appearances: How far is Lionel Messi from it?

Noah Allen has etched his name into the Inter Miami history books, officially becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in appearances. While the 21-year-old defender has reached this milestone at a remarkably young age, many fans are wondering where global superstar Lionel Messi sits on that same list.

Inter Miami traveled to Utah to face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 victory behind goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. Beyond the three points, the match was a historic one for Noah Allen, who started at left wing-back in manager Guillermo Hoyos’ 5-3-2 system.

With the start, Allen reached 119 appearances in an Inter Miami jersey, moving into sole possession of the club’s all-time games played record. The Greece international surpassed the previous mark of 118 held by goalkeeper Drake Callender, who set the standard before his departure from the club in 2025.

A product of the Inter Miami academy since 2019, Allen featured in 53 matches for the second team before making his first-team debut on February 26, 2022, against the Chicago Fire. Since then, he has avoided major injury and established himself as a fixture in the squad, contributing two goals and four assists over his record-breaking tenure.

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Where does Lionel Messi stand?

Lionel Messi has already shattered a litany of records in South Florida, leading the franchise to its first trophies and serving as the all-time leader in goals (85) and assists (44). However, the all-time appearance list is one of the few leaderboards where the Argentine legend is still climbing his way toward the top.

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Messi currently sits in eighth place on the club’s all-time appearances list with 98 games played. He is now just two matches away from the 100-game milestone, which would move him into a tie for seventh with Leonardo Campana.

Jordi Alba holds sixth place with 103 appearances, followed by Benjamin Cremaschi in fifth at 107, while the top four is rounded out by Robert Taylor and Sergio Busquets, both locked at 116, and Drake Callender sitting in second. Lionel Messi and Noah Allen are the only players in the top eight currently in a position to add to their totals, leaving the door open for Messi to continue his climb while Allen looks to pull even further away from the pack.

With roughly 30 matches remaining in the 2026 MLS regular season and the Leagues Cup, there is plenty of room for Messi’s tally to grow. Having featured in 49 games last season, Messi could realistically surpass Callender’s mark of 118 by the end of the year, though catching Allen will depend on the young defender’s continued role in the rotation.

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