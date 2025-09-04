Video: Lionel Messi scores a brace for Argentina vs. Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

Argentina and Venezuela are going head-to-head in Buenos Aires on Matchday 17 of the World Cup qualifiers. There, Lionel Messi showcased his trademark brilliance by scoring the opener for the hosts with a delicate left-footed touch in the final minutes of the first half. After the break, the forward netted another goal.

Despite having secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 long ago, Argentina did not approach Thursday’s match with any signs of complacency. On the contrary, head coach Lionel Scaloni fielded a lineup filled with top stars. Alongside Leo, the starting XI included Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul, Franco Mastantuono, and Julian Alvarez, among others.

Argentina’s serious approach was evident from the opening minutes. Alvarez had the first clear chance with a powerful shot that was denied by goalkeeper Rafael Romo. Venezuela tried to create opportunities of their own, but they struggled to maintain possession under Argentina’s high pressure.

The opener came in the 39th minute, when Leandro Paredes won the ball in midfield and caught the Venezuelan defense out of shape. A perfectly timed through ball found Alvarez, who drove into the box and squared it to Messi. The 38-year-old forward calmly beat Romo and the defenders on the line to make it 1–0.

Messi scores again

With the advantage in hand, Argentina controlled possession comfortably in the second half and created several chances to extend their lead. They eventually capitalized in the 76th minute through two players who had come off the bench: Nicolas Gonzalez delivered a cross from the left, and Lautaro Martinez rose to head home the second goal.

Moments later, Argentina created another chance through a series of quick combinations. The play ended with Thiago Almada providing the assist to Messi, who was left unmarked in the box and simply had to guide the ball in with a soft left-footed touch.

Messi closes in on World Cup qualifiers golden boot

Messi’s goals against Venezuela took his tally in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to eight. With that, the forward moved to the top of the competition’s scoring chart, surpassing Colombia’s Luis Diaz (7) and Bolivia’s Miguel Terceros (6).

With just one match remaining after Thursday’s fixture, Messi is within reach of an achievement he has never accomplished in his professional career with Argentina. Despite being the all-time leading scorer in South American qualifiers, he has never finished as the top scorer in a single edition of the competition across his five previous campaigns.

That feat could still be clinched—but it will come down to Matchday 18. Argentina are set to visit Ecuador in Guayaquil, though it remains unclear whether Messi will be part of the squad. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz’s Colombia will face Venezuela.