Lionel Messi out of Argentina squad: Who will reportedly wear his iconic No. 10 vs. Ecuador?

Lionel Messi has been released from international duty for Argentina’s September break and won’t feature against Ecuador. With his absence in Guayaquil for the final CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier, reports suggest the successor to his iconic No. 10 shirt has already been chosen.

In a heartwarming farewell at a packed Estadio Monumental, Messi bid goodbye to the CONMEBOL qualifiers in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela, scoring twice in a vintage performance. After the match, the Inter Miami star announced he would step aside for the trip to Ecuador to focus on his fitness.

“I spoke with Leo and we decided—or rather, he decided—that I should rest. As I just said, I’m coming off an injury, and even though I’m fine now, we preferred to avoid the trip and having to play another match, so I can rest properly and prepare well for what’s coming,” Messi told reporters in the mixed zone back on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Leandro Alves, Thiago Almada has been chosen to wear the No. 10 shirt in Messi’s absence. The Atlético Madrid midfielder impressed against Venezuela with an influential role in attack, and has now earned the recognition to carry Argentina’s most iconic number.

Almada, who was part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup–winning squad, took another big step this summer by moving to Atlético Madrid from Lyon. The former Atlanta United star has already made 11 appearances for the Albiceleste, recording four goals and two assists, and at 24 years old he’ll now have the honor of wearing the No. 10.

Messi first donned the jersey on March 28, 2009, and in the past 16 years only a handful of players have worn it in his absence. Almada will become the 17th player to do so, joining a list that includes Ariel Ortega, Sergio Agüero, Erik Lamela, Javier Pastore, Ángel Di María, Ángel Correa, and Paulo Dybala.

What about the captain’s armband?

Along with the No. 10, Messi is also Argentina’s captain, and with him back at Inter Miami the armband needed a new bearer. In recent matches, Cristian Romero and Ángel Di María filled the role, but with Romero suspended and Di María retired from international play, Lionel Scaloni had to turn to another option.

In Monday’s press conference, the Argentina coach confirmed veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi would take the armband: “Nicolás Otamendi means a lot to us. With everything going on with Leo, we kind of forgot a bit. That’s why he played the other day against Venezuela—I wanted him to rest, but he deserved to play that match. He’s given us enormous help all this time.”

The coach went on to praise the 36-year-old’s importance. “He has always shown what this jersey means: he’s come to play injured, he’s played against the opinion of his club, and that says a lot. He missed the Copa América, but when he came on for a few minutes, he showed what being part of the team means to him. Without a doubt, tomorrow he will be the captain.” Otamendi will lead Argentina for the ninth time when they face Ecuador.