Argentina coach Scaloni delivers honest update on Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup future

Lionel Messi set off alarms in Argentina once again after refusing to confirm his participation in the 2026 World Cup, which is now less than a year away. As the team nears the end of CONMEBOL qualifying, head coach Lionel Scaloni provided an important update on Messi’s status for the tournament.

Argentina has dominated South American qualifying, becoming the first team from the region to secure its place at the World Cup. La Albiceleste clinched first with 38 points, 10 clear of second-place Brazil. Following the triumphs of the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América, Argentina has managed to maintain the core of a process that has defined its recent golden era.

At Monday’s press conference ahead of the match against Ecuador, Scaloni was asked about the roster for 2026: “The percentage of the list isn’t something I can tell you because, first of all, I don’t have it clear yet. We’re still far away. A lot of things can happen. We have a core group — everyone knows that. A number of players that is always the same and won’t change much from there. Once we know how many players can be on the World Cup roster, we’ll make decisions.”

The coach also addressed Messi’s future, making a candid admission about their conversations. “As for Leo, I haven’t spoken about the World Cup. I know what he said. I know he’s going to take this time calmly, and he deserves that. We need to leave him at peace,” Scaloni admitted.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi will turn 39 during the tournament (his birthday falls on June 24). After a 2025 season disrupted by injuries, Scaloni is eager for the Argentine legend to be part of the squad, but still hesitant to guarantee his presence with less than a year to go.

What did Lionel Messi say?

Messi starred in what could be his final appearance in CONMEBOL qualifying, scoring twice against Venezuela on an emotional night where he was spotted crying during warmups. His fitness had been a concern following a recent hamstring injury with Inter Miami, but he managed to play the full 90 minutes without issues.

Asked afterward if his participation in the 2026 World Cup is certain, Messi was blunt: “No, I said it in 2022, after we became champions. Given my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But we’re hopeful.”

He went on to explain the factors in his decision. “This year we had a lot of games. Now I came back from an injury and was able to play three straight matches,” he said. “Right now, it’s about going day by day, trying to feel good — and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. And when I don’t, I suffer and prefer not to be out there,” he added.

