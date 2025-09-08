Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Nottingham Forest’s Nuno Espírito Santo sacked after just 3 games in 2025/26 Premier League

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on August 24, 2025 in London, England.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesNuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on August 24, 2025 in London, England.

Nuno Espírito Santo quickly established himself as the leader of Nottingham Forest after a successful 2024/25 season in which the club returned to European competition. However, during the international break and just three games into the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, executives have taken the decision to sack the Portuguese coach.

Forest have been in a precarious financial position in recent years, with the Premier League docking points in March 2024 and relegation looming late in that season. But under Nuno — who was appointed in December 2023 — the club stunned the league by avoiding the drop and mounting an unlikely push for Europe.

The turnaround continued in 2024/25, as Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Premier League to secure a Europa League berth. It was the club’s first European qualification since the 1995/96 campaign, when they reached the UEFA Cup quarterfinals before falling to Bayern Munich. Despite those achievements, off-field issues have reportedly pushed the board toward dismissing him.

On Monday, Nottingham Forest announced that Nuno has been relieved of his duties as head coach. According to The Athletic, tensions with owner Evangelos Marinakis and the recent appointment of Edu as global head of football are believed to have been key factors. Nuno himself hinted at the rift in an August 22 press conference ahead of a clash with Crystal Palace.

Evangelos Marinakis, Owner of Nottingham Forest, looks on from the stand during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Everton FC at City Ground on April 12, 2025 in Nottingham, England.

Evangelos Marinakis, Owner of Nottingham Forest, looks on from the stand during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Everton FC at City Ground on April 12, 2025 in Nottingham, England.

I have always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very close, almost on a daily basis. This season, not so well… Our relationship has changed. It’s not so close. It’s not on a daily basis. It’s not good. Everyone at the club should be together, but that’s not the reality,” Nuno admitted, fueling speculation about internal divisions.

Advertisement
Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Marinakis responded a week later on TNT Sports: “We have a solid relationship. Of course, sometimes we can be nervous, say one thing, say another. But what counts is the real relationship between me and Nuno, between Nuno and the players, and between the players and ourselves.” While Marinakis tried to downplay the situation at the time, the board’s decision to part ways now appears to vindicate Nuno’s version of events.

Several candidates to replace Nuno

With Edu now in a prominent role and reportedly clashing over player recruitment, Forest have used the international break to explore potential replacements for Nuno. Several names are already being considered, all of them Premier League-proven.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is among the leading candidates. José Mourinho has also been linked, while Fulham manager Marco Silva is said to be of interest to Marinakis. However, prying him away from Craven Cottage would be far more complicated.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Nottingham Forest's fairytale: From bottom to title contenders?

Nottingham Forest's fairytale: From bottom to title contenders?

Three and a half years ago, Nottingham Forest was last place in the English Championship. Incredibly, the two-time European champions now sit second in the Premier League, going toe to toe with Liverpool. Can Forest go all the way and win the Premier League? It's possible. Just ask their East Midlands neighbor Leicester City. Just […]

Nottingham Forest set to replace Cooper with Nuno Espírito Santo

Nottingham Forest set to replace Cooper with Nuno Espírito Santo

Nottingham Forest has informed head coach Steve Cooper that they are firing him after a string of poor results. The East Midlands club currently sits 17th in the Premier League table, just five points from the relegation zone. Luton Town could also close the gap on Forest when their match with Bournemouth finally resumes. The […]

Lionel Messi out of Argentina squad: Who will reportedly wear his iconic No. 10 vs. Ecuador?

Lionel Messi out of Argentina squad: Who will reportedly wear his iconic No. 10 vs. Ecuador?

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s final CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, and reports suggest his No. 10 shirt already has a successor.

How to watch Panama vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Panama vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama take on Guatemala in a Matchday 2 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here’s how fans in the United States can catch the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo