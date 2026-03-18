Lionel Messi joined by two newcomers in Argentina squad for March FIFA break

After weeks of speculation surrounding the Finalissima, which was ultimately cancelled, Argentina will spend the March FIFA break at home and play a friendly against Guatemala. Lionel Messi will be part of the squad, along with a few new faces.

On Wednesday, the official Argentina national team account on X released the list of 28 players called up by head coach Lionel Scaloni for the upcoming challenge, which is set to take place in just over a week.

As expected, Lionel Messi headlines the squad and is in full fitness at the start of the 2026 season with Inter Miami. Alongside several regular call-ups, two new names stand out: defenders Tomas Palacios and Gabriel Rojas.

Palacios is a 22-year-old center back who plays for Estudiantes de La Plata in the Argentine Liga Profesional de Futbol. He has been on loan there since the start of the year from Inter Milan. This season, Palacios has made eight appearances — seven as a starter — in the Apertura tournament.

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The other new addition is Gabriel Rojas, a left back for Racing Club, who also compete in the Argentine league. The 28-year-old defender brings extensive experience in his home country, as well as in Uruguay and Mexico, but has found his best form with Racing since 2023. Now, with less than three months to go before the World Cup, he has the opportunity to compete for a spot in the squad, in a position where depth is limited.

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see also Argentina’s March FIFA break plans revealed after Finalissima clash with Spain is cancelled

Prestianni once again included in Argentina squad

In addition to the first-time call-ups for Palacios and Rojas, another case deserves special mention. Gianluca Prestianni is part of Argentina’s squad, just as he was during the November 2025 international break, when he made his debut for the national team by coming on in the final minutes of the win over Angola.

The Benfica winger’s inclusion is particularly notable given the context: it comes just weeks after Prestianni was at the center of attention following a complaint made by Vinicius Junior over alleged racist remarks by the Argentine player, which resulted in a suspension imposed by UEFA.

Argentina absences for March international break

Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Argentina’s March 31 friendly against Guatemala at La Bombonera also features several notable absences. Injury issues have ruled out three players who are usually part of the team and are strong candidates to make the World Cup roster.

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The most significant of them is Lautaro Martinez, who has not played for Inter Milan since February 21 due to a muscle injury. He is joined by Giovani Lo Celso, sidelined at Real Betis since January 25 for a similar reason, and Lisandro Martinez, who after returning in strong form for Manchester United following a serious knee injury, is now out again with muscle problems.

Franco Mastantuono’s situation is different. The Real Madrid winger featured for Argentina last year, even wearing the No. 10 shirt in Lionel Messi’s absence, but missed the October and November call-ups due to injury. Now fully recovered but having lost prominence with the Spanish side, Scaloni has opted not to include him.