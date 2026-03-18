Cristiano Ronaldo selection mystery deepens as Roberto Martinez delivers cryptic update ahead of Portugal’s USMNT and Mexico pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies

Portugal’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken an intriguing turn, as head coach Roberto Martinez addressed growing speculation surrounding the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming international friendlies. With fixtures against the United States and Mexico on the horizon, uncertainty looms over whether the iconic forward will be part of the national team squad. The situation has sparked widespread discussion, particularly given Ronaldo’s importance to both his club, Al-Nassr, and the Portugal national team, as well as his enduring legacy in international soccer.

Ronaldo’s current situation stems from a hamstring injury sustained during a recent Saudi Pro League match. The injury has sidelined the veteran forward at a crucial juncture in the season, raising doubts about his readiness for international duty. His club confirmed the setback in an official statement, saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.”

The lack of a clear recovery timeline has only intensified uncertainty, especially with Portugal’s March fixtures forming a key part of its World Cup preparation. These matches are not merely friendlies; they are designed to simulate tournament conditions and finalize tactical decisions ahead of the global showpiece set to begin in June 2026.

Despite the injury, Ronaldo has remained included in preliminary considerations, reflecting both his stature and the cautious optimism within the Portuguese camp. However, the final call has been left deliberately open.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts following an injury

What did Martinez say about Ronaldo’s availability?

The mystery surrounding Ronaldo’s involvement was addressed directly by Martinez, who provided a measured but revealing update midway through preparations. Speaking about the situation, the Portugal boss stated in an interview with Observador, “Cristiano is injured, he’s not playing for Al-Nassr right now, and he hasn’t been able to participate in the recent matches either. We still have a few days to make a decision.”

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He further added, “We’ll make the decision on Friday. Currently, Cristiano has a minor injury.” This confirmation places the 41-year-old’s participation firmly in doubt, though it stops short of ruling him out entirely. Martinez emphasized the importance of physical readiness, noting that only players in peak condition would be selected for the upcoming FIFA window.

In another clarification, he explained, “It’s a minor injury being treated by the medical staff.” This suggests that while the issue is not severe, the coaching staff is unwilling to take unnecessary risks with a player of Ronaldo’s age and importance.

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Crucial friendlies ahead of the World Cup

Portugal’s upcoming fixtures are strategically significant. Matches against international opposition, including the USMNT, are part of a broader plan to acclimatize the squad to North American conditions, where the World Cup will be held.

These games serve as a testing ground for squad depth and tactical flexibility, particularly in Ronaldo’s potential absence. Martinez has already hinted at experimenting with alternative attacking options, with several forwards vying for a place in the final World Cup squad. The uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo has opened the door for emerging talents and returning players to stake their claim.

However, none can replicate the experience and leadership that the veteran forward brings. For now, the situation remains unresolved. The Selecao’s coaching staff continues to monitor the superstar’s recovery closely, with the final decision expected to hinge on medical assessments in the days leading up to the squad announcement.

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