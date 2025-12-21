Barcelona star Raphinha drops sharp six-word message on Ballon d’Or after repeated 2025 snubs

Raphinha wrapped up a remarkable 2025 on both a personal and team level, emerging as one of FC Barcelona’s most decisive players. However, the lack of major individual recognition has raised eyebrows among fans, and from the player himself. After Sunday’s match, the Brazilian delivered a sharp six-word response when asked about the Ballon d’Or.

Barcelona traveled to Villarreal on Sunday for Matchday 18 of La Liga, with Raphinha playing a key role in the 2-0 road victory. In the 10th minute, the winger drove into the box and drew a penalty, which was converted a minute later to give the Blaugrana the lead, another example of his strong form.

As the match ended, Raphinha was heading toward the team bus through the mixed zone when he was reminded that Barcelona had finished the first half of the season as “winter champions.” He played it down cautiously. However, when asked whether the Ballon d’Or might finally come his way this season, he delivered a blunt response: “Don’t care. Not interesting to me.“

Raphinha’s comments stem not only from his fifth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting, but also from his exclusion from several end-of-season honors. The frustration first surfaced after he was left out of the 2025 FIFPro Best XI and later omitted from FIFA’s The Best XI.

Raphinha’s 2025

Raphinha established himself as one of the top players of 2025, not only through his goal contributions but also because of his influence on a Barcelona side that collected multiple trophies. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Brazilian lifted La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey, while falling just short of the UEFA Champions League final after a semifinal defeat to Inter Milan.

On an individual level, Raphinha recorded 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions, and also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record with 21 goal contributions in a single tournament. Despite finishing as both the competition’s top scorer and top assister, his only official recognition in 2025 was being named La Liga MVP.

Raphinha backed by coach Flick

Raphinha’s reaction to the snubs gained widespread support on social media, but it was head coach Hansi Flick who offered the strongest public backing following the announcement of FIFA’s The Best XI.

Speaking ahead of the Villarreal match on Saturday’s press conference, Flick did not hold back: “I’m not happy that you’re not asking me, because there’s one situation… for me it’s not a big thing because I don’t care who’s the best or the best eleven. But this FIFA The Best XI players it’s a joke, really a joke. When I see that there’s no Raphinha, it’s unbelievable.

“Raphinha was a player whose influence in this team in the last season was the greatest. Also in the Champions League,” Flick said, highlighting his record. “This is really not fair to him, and for me it’s a joke. I can’t believe that he’s not in the best XI of the world, because after this season he deserved it. I think you totally agree with me,” the German boss concluded.