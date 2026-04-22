Lionel Messi effect hits MLS again as Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake becomes 2026’s most expensive match

Lionel Messi has been a symbol of growth for Major League Soccer since his arrival, while also providing a golden opportunity for rival franchises to capitalize on the attention he generates wherever Inter Miami travels. As the latest proof of the Messi effect, the upcoming visit to Real Salt Lake has become the most expensive ticket on the 2026 MLS calendar.

Inter Miami are set to travel to Utah for their ninth game of the 2026 MLS season, the second under new head coach Guillermo Hoyos following Javier Mascherano’s dismissal. With America First Field offering just 21,000 seats, the limited availability combined with the draw of Messi’s presence has sent ticket prices soaring.

According to Miami Herald‘s Michelle Kaufman, citing data from TickPick, the average purchase price for a ticket to the Real Salt Lake vs. Inter Miami match sits at $468. The cheapest available ticket is listed at $419, nearly 14 times the price of Real Salt Lake’s upcoming home game against the Portland Timbers, which can be had for as little as $28.

Beyond being the most expensive MLS game of the 2026 season, the match will also set a new record for the priciest ticket in Real Salt Lake’s history at home. The previous benchmark dated back to 2017, when Manchester United visited for a friendly and secured a 2-1 win, with the average ticket price for that occasion coming in at $148.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.

Messi has already been at the center of two record-breaking attendance figures this season, first at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the MLS opener against LAFC and then at Empower Field at Mile High against the Colorado Rapids. In Utah, where the stadium’s limited capacity restricts access for fans eager to see him in person, it is the ticket prices rather than the attendance that are making history.

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Messi’s record vs Real Salt Lake

The frenzy surrounding Inter Miami’s visit has been fueled in part by the fact that it will be Messi’s first trip to Utah to face Real Salt Lake in the MLS in nearly three years since his arrival in the league. The Argentine, however, already has a winning record against the Claret and Cobalt.

The two sides have met just once, with the Herons claiming a 2-0 victory in the opening game of the 2024 MLS season at Chase Stadium. In that match, Messi set up Robert Taylor for the opening goal in the 39th minute. Heading into Saturday’s rematch, he will be looking to score his first goal against Real Salt Lake while also extending his remarkable run of seven goals in seven MLS matches this season.

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