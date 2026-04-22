How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 9:30pm ET / 6:30am PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With both teams pushing to strengthen their position near the top of their respective conferences, this early-season clash brings plenty of intrigue as Inter Miami look to build on their recent surge while Real Salt Lake arrive riding momentum of their own after a 4-2 offensive outburst against San Diego FC.

Miami, fueled by the leadership of Lionel Messi, are chasing down Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings and aim to chip away at a four-point deficit following an emphatic win over the Colorado Rapids, but they’ll need to be sharp against an RSL side growing in confidence and capable of testing any defense.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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