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How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 9:30pm ET / 6:30am PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

With both teams pushing to strengthen their position near the top of their respective conferences, this early-season clash brings plenty of intrigue as Inter Miami look to build on their recent surge while Real Salt Lake arrive riding momentum of their own after a 4-2 offensive outburst against San Diego FC.

Miami, fueled by the leadership of Lionel Messi, are chasing down Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings and aim to chip away at a four-point deficit following an emphatic win over the Colorado Rapids, but they’ll need to be sharp against an RSL side growing in confidence and capable of testing any defense.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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