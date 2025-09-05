Trending topics:
Lionel Messi delivers emotional message to Argentina fans after last World Cup qualifier

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.
Thursday night was a special occasion for Lionel Messi. The forward not only shined with two goals in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela, but also said goodbye to the World Cup qualifiers, in what he himself called his last official match in Argentina. Hours later, he shared a heartfelt message.

“A very special night that still leaves me speechless of the emotion,” Messi began in a post on his official Instagram account, where he included twelve photos showing him in action, with his children, and alongside some of his Argentina teammates.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the people for the love and for always supporting us,” Leo added, referring to the fans who filled all 80,000-plus seats at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires to witness the forward’s final performance at home.

To close his message, Messi avoided offering details about what comes next, just as he did during his post-match press conference. Instead, he chose to send an uplifting note: “Whatever happens and whatever the future holds, only God knows… LET’S GO ARGENTINA!”

Messi’s post on Instagram.

Messi says goodbye to the World Cup qualifiers

While it’s still unclear whether Messi will play in the FIFA World Cup 2026—something that will depend on how he feels physically in the coming months—one thing is confirmed: he will not return to the World Cup qualifiers in the future. In other words, he won’t be part of the qualifying cycle for the 2030 tournament with Argentina.

And that’s not all. The match against Venezuela was his final appearance in this edition of the World Cup qualifiers, as he will not be present for Matchday 18 against Ecuador next Tuesday. The decision came from coach Lionel Scaloni. “I spoke with Leo and we decided—or rather, he decided—that I should rest,” Messi explained at Thursday’s press conference. “We preferred to avoid the trip and having to play another match, so I can rest properly and prepare well for what’s coming.”

With that, the 38-year-old forward officially closed his chapter in the World Cup qualifiers, leaving behind a legacy that will be difficult to match. Messi took part in six different qualifying campaigns, reaching the World Cup every time. He is also the player with the most appearances in the tournament (72, tied with Ecuador icon Ivan Hurtado) and the all-time leading scorer (36).

