Barcelona sweats over Lamine Yamal’s fitness after injury scare on international duty: Will Spain’s star be ready for Turkey showdown?

Spain’s 3-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia should have been remembered as a straightforward start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Instead, the night ended with a touch of uncertainty that echoed back to Barcelona. Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation, once again dazzled with his skill and vision before being forced off late in the match. Now, as Spain prepares for a crucial clash with Turkey, the spotlight rests squarely on whether their 18-year-old star will be fit to feature.

At just 18 years old, Yamal has already become Spain’s most influential attacking outlet. Against Bulgaria, he played with maturity well beyond his years, tormenting defenders and directly influencing all three goals. His assist for Mikel Merino’s strike sealed the win, but his early substitution raised alarms.

The moment came in the 79th minute, when Luis de la Fuente opted to replace him with Jesus Rodriguez. The decision was partly tactical, but it was also precautionary. Reports later confirmed that Yamal has been dealing with back discomfort. According to Mundo Deportivo, the issue is not serious, but it was enough for La Roja’s staff to intervene.

“We could have drawn more positive conclusions, but we all finished healthy. It was a difficult match, and the next one will be much better,” de la Fuente told TVE after the game, offering reassurance that the injury was only minor.

What really happened

The RFEF later clarified that Yamal’s discomfort had been bothering him before the match and that the substitution was designed to avoid unnecessary risk with the score already decided. Spain’s coaching staff confirmed that the youngster stayed behind in the gym for recovery training the following day, alongside other starters.

Even so, the alarm bells rang loud in Barcelona. Hansi Flick has made the winger an integral part of his plans, and any disruption could have significant consequences. As the Catalan paper noted, “Barcelona can scarcely afford to be without their star forward over the coming weeks.”

Will Yamal be able to feature against Turkey?

Spain now travels to Konya for its second qualifier, where it faces Turkey, fresh off a victory against Georgia. The stakes could not be higher—only the group winner qualifies directly for the 2026 World Cup. Against such a strong rival, every weapon counts.

And this is where the mystery lies: will Lamine Yamal be ready? The answer seems cautiously optimistic. According to the federation, Yamal’s condition is being monitored daily, with an expectation that he will be available. Still, the coaching staff insists that nothing will be left to chance.

De la Fuente addressed the challenge directly, telling Cadena SER: “Regarding Lamine Yamal, he felt something, but it is not believed to be an injury as such. He should be available for Turkey.”